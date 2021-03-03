Get ready for hockey! Watch the Gulls on the CW San Diego starting March 27

The first CW San Diego telecast will take place on Saturday, March 27 when the Gulls host the Tuscon Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls announced on Wednesday that the American Hockey League club has partnered with KFMB to televise five Gulls hockey games on CW San Diego in the San Diego region beginning Saturday, March 27.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with KFMB and begin this new relationship that will further expand our reach to Gulls fans and hockey fans in San Diego,” said Matt Savant, President of Business Operations for the Gulls. “KFMB has a longstanding history of providing prominent news and sports coverage to our region as the first television station to go on-air in San Diego. This partnership will give our passionate fanbase more access to hockey than ever before with live telecasts of the Gulls.”

The five-game television schedule will feature four home contests at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif. in addition to one road game. The first CW San Diego telecast will take place on Saturday, March 27 when the Gulls host the Tuscon Roadrunners at 7 p.m. CW San Diego will also televise one road contest on Saturday, May 8 at Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

“We hope Saturday Night Hockey on The CW will become appointment viewing for new and old hockey fans alike,” said KFMB President and General Manager, Alberto Mier y Teran.