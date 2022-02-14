Hollywood sign altered to read 'Rams House' in honor of Super Bowl Champs

Crews began the work Monday morning to transform the sign, and it will remain altered through Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — The Hollywood sign was getting a facelift Monday, with the iconic letters being altered to instead read "Rams House" to celebrate the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Monday.

"What a day in Los Angeles, the Rams are Super Bowl Champions," Garcetti said. "This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can't wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver. Go Rams."

Plans were believed to be underway for a Rams victory parade, possibly as early as Wednesday, but details had not yet been finalized or confirmed. The Lakers and Dodgers were both denied victory parades following their recent championship seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.