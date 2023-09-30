Hoops Academy helping kids improve on and off the court

The Get Better Hoops Academy started back in 2013 when Jones and Avestro wanted to help kids who couldn’t afford basketball training.

SAN DIEGO — The Hoops Warehouse in Mira Mesa is where you will find Joel Jones and Dom Avestro who created the Get Better Hoops Academy. The ultimate purpose and goal of this organization is to teach players of all ages how to psychologically improve both on and off the court.

“I tell the kids, you have to hype yourself up,” Jones said. “I challenge them, I ask them what are you doing in the mornings, what is your routine, what do you visualize yourself in this role you want to be?”

On the court, Jones and Avestro see everyone as a project that will continually be built and improved upon.

“Everyone is a project, and we look to continually improve them in every aspect, on the court, we think of things like he couldn’t use his left hand, he couldn’t come off the screen and shoot. Then, once they can, we check that off the list and say okay what’s next?” j

The Get Better Hoops Academy started back in 2013 when Jones and Avestro wanted to help kids who couldn’t afford basketball training.

Now, Get Better Hoops has expanded and is now providing AAU opportunities for kids to help grow their game and their confidence. Jones reflects on the growth of the organization saying.

“I didn’t think it would be this big, at our highest we had about 20 teams. But I feel like we are just scratching the surface,” Jones said.

With the type of experience Jones has, he makes for a great mentor and trainer. “ You won’t find a better trainer in the business,” said Avestro. “With him playing professional as long as he did, he really is a great mentor for the kids.”