A house divided in the CBS 8 family, daddy is a Phillies fan

CBS 8's Abbie Alford and her husband are battling it out to see who their baby girl will root for in the NLCS.

SAN DIEGO — There's a house divided in the CBS 8 family.

Multi-skilled journalist, Abbie Alford’s husband is from Philly and is a Phillies fan.

This year they had a baby girl and it’s been a debate on who she should root for, should she be a Friar faithful or a Philly Fanatic?

She can’t crawl so she can’t crawl to the jersey of her liking, so they battle it out at home.

After a few times putting a Padres hat and a Phillies onesie in front of her she still couldn’t decide which one to choose.

Abbie is also in dilemma; she grew up a San Francisco Giants fan and is going to the game.

She calls her dad who is a diehard San Francisco Giants fan to get some help.

“I think she should go with her dad and root for the Phillies,” said Grandpa Alford. “The only time you root for the Padres is when they are playing the Dodgers.”

Target was sold out of Padres onesies, so mom bought brown and yellow clothes for Bexley.

When dad left for work, he dressed Bexley in the Phillies onesie. But Abbie had other plans and put in her Padres clothes after he left.

It may be tough to say who won but one thing is for sure on who will win, the Phillies or the Padres.