Juan Soto is heating up at the right time for the Padres

After a slow start to the 2023 season, the outfielder has hit .400 in the past two weeks for San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — The price to acquire Juan Soto in August of 2022 was high for the San Diego Padres, as they sent left-hander MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana to Washington, while also unloading first baseman/designated hitter Luke Voit. Josh Bell was also part of the package from Washington.

Overall, Soto is batting .246/.406/.454 in 37 games with six home runs and 18 runs batted in. In the 52 games he played after the trade, Soto batted .236/.388/.390 with six home runs and 16 runs batted in. And in the last two weeks, he’s hitting .400. His home run on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins was a 417-foot bomb to center that made a 2-0 game a 2-1 game. Ultimately the Padres lost in extra innings, 4-3 but the Padres and Soto have to be happy with how he’s picking things up.

Many Padres fans were wondering if the deal would be worth it given how much the Padres had to give up, and it has taken a while, but things may be paying off for the Padres.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Padres podcast, host Javier Reyes discussed his thoughts about Juan Soto and how he’s been performing.

Reyes said, “Soto’s been monstrous lately.” He added that he thinks people aren’t really seeing it because Soto had a poor showing in the first series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this past weekend. He was 2-13 with no extra-base hits. The Padres-Dodgers rivalry is a big one, and when a player doesn’t perform in the big lights of those matchups, fans tend to focus on that rather than the overall performance.

Soto’s manager Bob Melvin said, “Gap-to-gap, hitting it hard. He's tough to pitch [to] when he's that way. His bat’s in the zone for a long period of time.” That’s the key for Soto. He had a rough start to the season, but despite that, he’s still leading the Padres with an .860 OPS.

And Soto himself has talked about how much he’s working to get better at the plate, and it looks like it’s paying off. He was 4-4 in Tuesday’s win over the Twins, and every ball he hit—two doubles and two singles—went up the middle. Soto's early season struggles were due to him hitting the ball into ground and pulling everything. If Soto starts to spray his hits all of the field, that's trouble for opposing pitchers.

Juan Soto is clearly coming around lately, and this could be an excellent thing for the Padres, who haven’t been able to go on a big run and win a large cluster of games. They’re currently 19-19 and in third place in the National West Division behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

