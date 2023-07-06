La Mesa boxer wins Golden Gloves national championship

Jonathan "Magic" Mansour is now one step closer to becoming a 2024 Olympian.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Two years ago, during the pandemic, we introduced you to Jonathan "Magic" Mansour, a Caldean boxer from La Mesa who had earned a spot as first alternate on the U.S. Olympic team, only to have it taken away by rule changes.

These days, Mansour continues to improve. He is on track to shed the tag of alternate and become a full-fledged Olympian.

Recently, Mansour returned from Philadelphia where he won a Golden Gloves national championship. It puts in elite company.

"I fought nine times just to get this belt. It was amazing to represent San Diego, California. Growing up, you know, seeing guys like Muhammad Ali all over the newspaper was just winning the national Golden Gloves in 1959. That's what inspired me. So Muhammad Ali is one of my favorite fighters. As I grew up as a boxer, I said, I want to want to go to the Olympics someday. At 22 years old, I did it."

Up next for Mansour is Olympic qualifying in December, in hopes of making next year's games in Paris. His coach says it's a realistic goal.

"It's very realistic," coach Berlin Kerny said. "He's right there at the doorstep. They have their ins and outs and certain ways to go about it. But when it comes down to his skill level, he is right there."

"The goal is to go to the Olympic Trials, take my Olympic spot and make it to the 2024 Olympics," Mansour added. "You know, hard work beats talent. I faced a lot of talented athletes out there and a lot of talented fighters, but my key asset was using my footwork and listening to my coaches. Using my jab, I got a long jab, but just putting everything together. For me, I've always had the skill. I've always had the talent. It's about mentally, psychologically flipping that switch when I'm inside that ring."