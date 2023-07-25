Manchester United, Wrexham AFC play historic exhibition at Snapdragon Stadium

Striker Paul Mullin, one of the stars of the “Welcome to Wrexham” docuseries, was injured in a collision with Manchester United goalie Nathan Bishop.

SAN DIEGO — The famed English soccer team Manchester United played in San Diego for the first time Tuesday evening, facing Wrexham AFC, the fourth-tier Welsh club owned by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, in a historic exhibition at Snapdragon Stadium.

Striker Paul Mullin, one of the stars of the “Welcome to Wrexham” docuseries, was injured in a collision with Manchester United goalie Nathan Bishop in a friendly Tuesday night and had to be helped off the field.

Mullin was attempting a header when Bishop challenged him just outside the box in the 11th minute and the two went down. Mullin grabbed his head with his right hand and his left hip with his left hand. He was down for about seven minutes. A stretcher and a cart were sent out and Mullin was surrounded by medical personnel, but he eventually got up and slowly walked off with assistance and an oxygen mask hanging around his neck.

There was no immediate word about the severity of his injury. Bishop was not injured and was booed every time he touched the ball after the collision.

The match at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium was the third of four in a U.S. tour by the Welsh team that's owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wrexham supporters often sing a song called “Super Paul Mullin.” McElhenney was at the match.

Wrexham, the oldest club from Wales, recently earned promotion to English soccer’s fourth tier.

Manchester United defeated fellow English Premier League team Leeds United, 2-0. in Oslo July 12, French side Lyon, 1-0, in Edinburgh, Scotland July 19, and Premier League club Arsenal, 2-0, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday on its preseason tour.

On this tour, Manchester United will play two more exhibitions in the United States, facing Spain's Real Madrid in Houston Wednesday and Germany's Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Wrexham AFC plays in the EFL League Two. It was founded in 1864, purchased by McElhenney and Reynolds in 2020, and the subject of the 2022 Hulu/FX documentary series, "Welcome to Wrexham."

