OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Congratulations to San Clemente's Samantha Sibley who took home the title to the Nissan Super Girl Pro surf competition in Oceanside. The 17-year-old Southern California native made history on her way to the top becoming the youngest champion to take home the crown at the Super Girl Pro. The youngster's first World Qualifying series title did not come easy, as she took on one of the world's best in Tatiana Weston-Webb.

The event is somewhat of a precursor to the Vans US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach. The Women's event at the US Open of surfing is expected to start early Tuesday, July 30th.