'It's disrespectful.' Kyler Murray speaks out on criticism over 'homework' clause in contract

Murray's new contract mandates independent study hours, but the quarterback made it clear he doesn't appreciate the shots at his character over that clause.

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals and 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year extension worth $230.5 million, including $160 million guaranteed, that will keep Murray in Arizona for the next seven seasons.

It was soon leaked that Murray's new deal mandates four hours per week of "independent study hours." The clause requires that Murray look over material he receives from the Cardinals outside of regularly scheduled meetings to help him prepare for games.

The public response was generally critical, as many used it as evidence that the Cardinals see their franchise quarterback as immature or lacking leadership.

The 24-year-old made a surprise press conference appearance at training camp on Thursday to address that criticism, calling it "disrespectful."

“To think that i can accomplish everything I've accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take this serious, it’s disrespectful," Murray said. "It’s almost a joke.”

Kyler Murray stepped up to the mic because he had something to say... this is what leaders do.



Murray making a surprise media appearance to push back on the talk that he doesn’t study and the homework clause in his contract. @12SportsAZ



Here's his nearly 4 minute statement. pic.twitter.com/gPSr2acPFW — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) July 28, 2022

Murray went on to list out his accolades and accomplishments as a football player.

"Those things, you can't accomplish if you don't take the game serious, if you don't prepare the right away," Murray said. "Like I said, it's laughable...I refuse to let my work ethic, my preparation to be in question."

Kyler Murray had a message for the critics today, following the response to independent study hours being mandated in his new contract. @lockedonazcards pic.twitter.com/kp4MuXKn3I — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) July 28, 2022

The Cardinals went to the playoffs last season for the first time in the Kingsbury/Murray era, falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. Murray won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Murray's 11,480 passing yards are the fourth most by an NFL quarterback through three seasons, behind only Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning, and Jameis Winston. Kyler is also the only player to have 70 pass touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in their first three seasons.

