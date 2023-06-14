Should San Francisco trade for star pass rusher Danielle Hunter? | Locked on 49ers

The appeal of adding Hunter to a pass rush group that includes Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Hargrave, and Drake Jackson is obvious, but can the finances line up?

SAN FRANCISCO — Minnesota Vikings star pass rusher Danielle Hunter is holding out of mandatory minicamp, with reports indicating the two sides do not see eye-to-eye on a new contract and the team is now listening to calls from other teams regarding the three-time Pro Bowler.

Locked on 49ers hosts Brian Peacock and Eric Crocker were joined by weekly guest Nick Winkler to discuss Hunter as an option for San Francisco and his fit next to Nick Bosa.

"That spot opposite Nick Bosa has got to be attractive to any free agent out there right now," Winkler said. "You might not get as much money as you're going to get from another team, but you're going to get a lot more sacks with people really focused on Bosa."

Crocker goes on to say he prefers Hunter as a target over free agent Chase Young, who had his fifth year option declined by Washington and would have to be signed to a new deal after this season.

However, Hunter's unhappiness with his current contract may make it difficult for San Francisco - who would have to give up assets in a trade while also potentially restructuring a deal, which may not be worth the investment.

"It would have to be something that all the sides negotiate and that makes sense for the 49ers," Peacock said. "As it stands now, with the way the story is being reported, if Danielle Hunter is not willing to play under this contract with the Vikings, and he's not willing to play under the 49ers, then it's probably a no-go in terms of what the cost would be in terms of trade and salary."