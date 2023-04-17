Why there are 3 NHL head coaching jobs now available

Change is afoot in Anaheim, Columbus, and Washington after the three organizations missed the playoffs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prospective NHL coaches should be updating their resumes.

Three spots opened up over the weekend, with the Anaheim Ducks parting ways with Dallas Eakins, the Washington Capitals moving on from Peter Laviolette, and the Columbus Blue Jackets jettisoning Brad Larsen.

The decision in Washington was mutual, according to Locked on Capitals host Dan Holmi. Apparently, Laviolette requested a meeting and expressed his desire to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

The decision was reportedly mutual, and Holmi adds any new coach must be committed to incorporating youth into the lineup like Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre.

For Columbus, Locked on Blue Jackets host Jay Forster discussed how it seemed as though Larsen would be back, but team made the decision to move on after an abysmal record of 25-48-9 despite seemingly making some improvements to the roster, most notably signing Johnny Gaudreau last summer.

"The fact they fired him now tells me the Blue Jackets expect to be better this season," Forster maintained, adding they're not looking to be lottery bound once again. "(General manager) Jarmo Kekalainen has faith in the roster, and you have to look at what this team could have done if fully healthy."

Perhaps Larsen could have performed better as coach with better luck on the injury front, but Forster adds Kekalainen didn't seem to have faith in Larsen guiding the club forward.

As for the Ducks, they're hoping to win the NHL Draft lottery and the right to draft Connor Bedard, and a new voice was needed there as well.