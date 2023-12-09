Shedeur Sanders among four Pac-12 quarterbacks vying for 2023 Heisman Trophy

Shedeur Sanders joins Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix as Pac-12 quarterbacks in top 10 of FanDuel's Heisman Trophy odds.

BOULDER, Colorado — It's been an extremely impressive first two games of the season for coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, and the performance of his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, has been a big reason why.

Sanders completed nearly 81% of his passes for 510 yards and four touchdowns in a jaw-dropping Week 1 victory over a ranked TCU squad, and he backed that up with a 73.8% completion rate, 393 passing yards, and a pair of touchdowns in Week 2 against Nebraska.

The Pac-12 was already littered with high end quarterback talent, but Sanders has proven he is not only in that conversation - he's near the top.

"Realistically I think he's a top five quarterback in college football right now," Locked on Buffs host Kevin Borba said on a recent episode. "That's not just me [covering] Colorado, that's me watching this team and seeing 'yeah Shedeur can really play.'"

Borba is far from the only believer in Sanders after his electric start to the season.

FanDuel's updated Heisman Trophy odds now have Sanders as one of four Pac-12 quarterback among the top 10 best odds, alongside Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., and the reigning winner Caleb Williams at USC.

Below is a list of the odds for each of the top 10, updated after Week 2 action:

10. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma (+3000)

9. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (+3000)

8. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State (+2500)

7. Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame (+2200)

6. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (+2200)

5. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (+2000)

4. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State (+1000)

3. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (+850)

2. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas (+750)

