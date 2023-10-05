What losing the Connor Bedard lottery means for the Anaheim Ducks

Adam Fantilli is far from a consolation prize.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The ping pong balls just didn't drop the right way for the Anaheim Ducks.

Despite having the best odds at landing the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft lottery after finishing dead last in the standings this season, the Ducks dropped to second.

In the end, it was the Chicago Blackhawks who got lucky, winning the lottery and earning the right to select an uber-talented and franchise altering prospect in Connor Bedard.

For Anaheim, the focus moves to Adam Fantilli, who starred for the Michigan Wolverines and won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey as a freshman.

As JD Hernandez of Locked on Ducks points out, Fantilli is only the third freshman to win the award, joining Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights (drafted second overall in 2015) and former Anaheim superstar Paul Kariya (drafted fourth overall in 1993).

Additionally, Fantilli's 1.81 points-per-game for the Wolverines in 2022-23 is the most prolific NCAA season by a draft-eligible player since Kariya (2.56) in 1992-1993, just edging Eichel's rate (1.78) in the 2014-2015 season.

That's pretty good company, and some consolation for Ducks fans knowing the right to select Fantilli is indeed no consolation prize.

He's also a high-volume shooter with lethal accuracy, and Hernandez believes he's NHL ready right now.

The question is, as Hernandez notes, whether Fantilli will want to return to Michigan after losing to Quinnipiac in the NCAA Frozen Four championship game and tend to that unfinished business before kicking off his pro career.

Whether it's next season or after another year in college, Fantilli will join a pretty promising group in Anaheim that already includes Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, Owen Zellweger, and Pavel Mintyukov, among others.