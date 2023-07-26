After signing record breaking extension, can Justin Herbert lead the Chargers to a Super Bowl?

Herbert now faces the scrutiny that comes with being the NFL's wealthiest player, and the mounting pressure to bring this team an elusive Super Bowl Trophy.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers made quarterback Justin Herbert the highest-paid player in NFL history on Tuesday, agreeing to a five-year extension worth $262.5 million dollars - just north of the deals signed by Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson earlier this offseason.

Locked on Chargers hosts Daniel Wade and David Droegemeier detailed Herbert's extension on a recent episode, and discussed what else needs to happen for this team to break through and win it all.

"We know Justin Herbert is going to do his part," Wade said. "But the Chargers have to do their part and fix some of the issues they had in the Philip Rivers era."

Herbert is certainly deserving of being the league's top earner, having shattered multiple NFL records in his first three NFL seasons - including most passing yards, most total touchdowns, most 300 yard games, and most completions. He's the only quarterback to throw for over 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, and only he and Peyton Manning have thrown 25 or more touchdowns in their first three years.

The question becomes, can the Chargers build a competitive enough roster around their franchise QB to make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1995 - and potentially win their first ever title?

While very few will debate whether Herbert deserved his huge payday - it is clear navigating the salary cap with a well-compensated quarterback is more difficult than doing so when they are still on their rookie deal.