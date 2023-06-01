Can Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnson win Rookie of the Year?

Johnston's path to Rookie of the Year is not going to be an easy one, but earning a significant share of touches in a high octane offense is a great place to start.

LOS ANGELES — The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has been awarded to a wide receiver in each of the last two seasons, with Ja'Marr Chase taking home the award in 2021 and Garrett Wilson following suit in 2022.

This year's rookie class featured three quarterbacks getting selected among the first four picks, and assuming they all start for their respective teams it seems likely the award will go to a quarterback for the first time since Justin Herbert won it in 2020.

However, if a non-quarterback were to win the award one of the top candidates is Herbert's new teammate, Quentin Johnston, who is in line for a big role in year one with the Chargers.

Locked on Chargers hosts Daniel Wade and David Droegemeier discussed Johnston's candidacy for Rookie of the Year, and what needs to happen for him to take home some hardware.

"The reason you think it could happen is the missed time you've had from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams," Wade said. "Most likely scenario is those guys missing games where he could come in and step into a bigger role."

Wade and Dreogemeier go on to say they believe Johnston is currently in line to win the WR3 role for the Chargers, but an uptick in playing time is very feasible considering Allen missed seven games last year and Williams missed four and is recovering from a back injury.

Of course, earning a bigger role isn't enough to get Johnston to Rookie of the Year status, he'll need to produce WR1 caliber numbers to get consideration - and probably needs the trio of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson to struggle in their respective rookie campaigns.