Kawhi Leonard and Paul George hit another gear in Clippers’ win over Warriors

The Los Angeles Clippers looked solid in a must-win home game against Golden State.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — The Clippers were able to take down Golden State in a national TV matchup on Tuesday night thanks in large part to great performances from their superstar players.

For a team looking to get its footing in the Western Conference standings and develop chemistry with full health, a home game with a rest advantage against a good team like the Warriors is a must-win, said host Darian Vaziri on a postgame edition of the Locked On Clippers podcast.

And for the Clippers, setting good habits to win these types of games starts with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Both players excelled on both ends of the court in the win.

“The main takeaway from this game is that the Clippers were much more aggressive in terms of getting to the basket, and that starts with Kawhi and Paul,” Vaziri said on Locked On Clippers.

George poured in 20 points and eight assists with just two turnovers, while Leonard scored 33 including seven made three-pointers. Those two producing at a high level, plus 24 points from Norm Powell was enough to get a double-digit win for Los Angeles.

Because George and Leonard aren’t always available and often lack aggressiveness when they do play as a result of their injuries, any games in which they can both play strong, two-way basketball can give the Clippers momentum in the right direction big-picture.

That all came together against Golden State.