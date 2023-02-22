Is Russell Westbrook the missing piece for the Clippers? | Locked On Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers added another divisive point guard as they hope to pursue an NBA title.

LOS ANGELES — It seems Clippers players got their way, and Russell Westbrook will join the team after being bought out by the Lakers. While the move may satisfy the team’s major voices, the way things ended with the Lakers would indicate Westbrook may not move the needle for the Clippers, either.

But on a Tuesday edition of the Locked On Clippers podcast, host Darian Vaziri explained that because the move is low-risk financially and was pushed for by the team, there’s some reason for optimism.

“Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ty Lue, they won. They got their point guard,” Vaziri said on the show. “They got the guy they’ve been publicly campaigning for in the media. The front office did not get what they want.”

It fits with the types of players Clippers players have lobbied for -- and the types of players Los Angeles’ front office has tried to move away from.

“Paul George was very involved with getting Reggie Jackson to the Clippers, and that ended up working out really great,” Vaziri pointed out. “John Wall didn’t work as well, and now we have Russ, the guy who helped Paul George have the best regular season of his career before they bounced out in extremely disappointing fashion.”

Now, with Wall, Jackson and even Luke Kennard gone and Westbrook in, even if the return to a traditional ball-handler works, that revolving door at point guard speaks to a bigger problem the Clippers face.

“(The Clippers) have had a problem for a couple of years now of continuity, finding rhythm in terms of players staying healthy, and finding lineups that best optimize this team’s chances to win a championship,” Vaziri said.