Clayton Kershaw wins his 200th game | Locked On Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw made his debut with the Dodgers on May 25, 2008. Back then, the number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 was Lollipop by Lil Wayne, and the number one movie at the box office was Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull.

Kershaw started for the Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals and lasted six innings, gave up two runs on five hits and was in line for the win before Jonathan Broxton blow the save, and the Dodgers walked off in the bottom of the 10th inning against Cardinals reliever Mike Parisi.

He has made the All-Star team nine times, won the NL Cy Young Award three times, and finished in the Top 10 in the six years he didn’t win the prize. He’s led the Majors in ERA four times, in wins twice, and led the NL in wins in 2011.

Kershaw will be heading into the Hall Of Fame once he retires, and now he has finally joined a pretty cool club. Heading into the game on Tuesday night against the New York Mets, Kershaw was sitting at 199 wins.

And after a stellar seven-inning, shutout performance, Kershaw picked up his 200th career win. He only surrendered three hits, didn’t walk anyone, and struck out nine.

He was vintage Kershaw.

On Wednesday’s Locked On Dodgers, cohosts Jeff J. Snider and Vince Samperio discussed Kershaw’s feat.

Snider said, “It was a very special night getting the win at home at Dodger Stadium with his family in the front row.”

He added, “I would have been happy if Kershaw had gotten his 200th win in a 10-8 victory but something about shutting out the Mets, pitching seven shutout innings, getting nine strikeouts.” Snider mentioned how Kershaw doesn’t have a dominant fastball anymore and joked about how he doesn’t throw 97, 95, or even 93 anymore, but Kershaw’s slider and curveball are “every bit as good as they’ve ever been in his career.”

Clayton Kershaw has never been the type of player to enjoy having attention heaped upon him, but on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, he allowed himself to take in the moment and allow everyone else to celebrate his achievement.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “This was probably the most receptive to individual attention, even from our guys, that I've seen. He’s all about the team and certainly doesn't play for any individual accolades or credit, but he understood we wanted to take a moment for him, and he embraced it."

Kershaw became the 117th pitcher to reach the 200-win mark, but his winning percentage is among the highest of pitchers who have made it to that plateau. Kershaw is at .694, which puts him ahead of guys like Whitey Ford (.690), Bob Caruthers (.688), Pedro Martinez (.687), and Lefty Grove (.680). Not bad company.

Congratulations Clayton on your 200th career win! pic.twitter.com/FqBbbCYorU — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 19, 2023

Kershaw is the third Dodgers pitcher to reach 200 wins. He joined Don Sutton, who won 233, and Don Drysdale, who finished his career with 209. He also passed Mickey Lolich on the all-time AL/NL strikeout list with 2,833, and he now has 15 career starts in which he lasted seven innings and gave up three or fewer hits with no walks. That puts Kershaw in second place behind Greg Maddux, who did it 22 times.

Kershaw said after the game, “The goal is to win. That’s why tonight is really cool, because it’s a team stat, a win. So for me to be able to do that 200 times is just a product of being on some great teams.”