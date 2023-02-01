Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux is out for the season

With Corey Seager going to Texas in 2022 and Trea Turner heading to Philadelphia this past offseason, Lux was next up to fill the Dodgers' shortstop role.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a big blow on Tuesday when they found out the injury sustained by infielder Gavin Lux during Monday’s game against the Padres will end his 2023.

Lux, who was rounding the bases when the injury occurred, tore both the ACL and LCL in his right knee. Lux ducked out of the way of a throw to third and his knee buckled. He fell to the ground immediately, clutching his knee and it was clear Lux was in a lot of pain. Lux couldn’t put any weight on it and he had to be carted off the field.

Lux was taken into the clubhouse where they did a few tests and while he did have some strength in his knee, the trainers could tell right away that something was seriously wrong. He told Dodgers manager Dave Roberts that he felt pop in his knee.

This is a worst-case scenario for both the Dodgers and Lux as 2023 was going to be the year of a possible breakout for the 25-year-old who has played second base, shortstop and left field for Los Angeles in his four-year career. With Corey Seager going to Texas in 2022 and Trea Turner heading to Philadelphia this past offseason, Lux looked to be the leading candidate for the starting shortstop position.

Lux played in a career-high 129 games in 2022 and hit .276 with six home runs. He played second base primarily but shortstop is his natural position and it was reported that Lux put on 20 lbs. during the offseason in order to improve his power numbers and gain arm strength.

Hosts Jeff J. Snider and Vince Samperio of the Locked On Dodgers podcast recorded their latest show before Lux’s MRI results were released but they spoke about the possibility of Lux being out all year and discussed two options for shortstop: Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor.

One caveat is that Rojas isn’t as good offensively as Lux but defensively, he is one of the best in the position. The 34-year-old played 140 games for the Marlins in 2022 and he’s ready for the challenge, saying, “I’ve been playing shortstop every day for the last four or five years of my career,” Rojas added, “I went into the offseason thinking I was going to have to prepare for 162 games, and here it is. Here’s an opportunity that I’m not going to take for granted.”

Taylor had a down 2022 offensively but he made the All-Star team in 2021 so there’s potential for him to have a bounce back season. Samperio said, “They don’t really have anyone in the minor leagues who can come up and play shortstop so you have to hope that Rojas and Taylor can put it together.”

Now, it’s a long shot, but Los Angeles could also make a trade. New York Yankee fans have been wanting New York to say goodbye to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa for a while now, and as soon as the news of Lux’s injury broke, Yankees Twitter was ablaze with trade proposals between the Yanks and Dodgers. This seems more like a pipe dream for Yankees fans and the Dodgers will more than likely stand pat for now and use internal options.

As for Lux, he spoke to reporters on Tuesday and had nothing but glowing things to say about his manager Roberts and how he’s helped him out the past day.

Gavin Lux on Dave Roberts' message to him:



"Me & Doc had a really good conversation. He's been extremely supportive already. More than probably anybody, so I'm really appreciative of what we talked about. He's been really good for me in the last 24 hours & I love him to death." pic.twitter.com/YXuDtYQhwO — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) February 28, 2023