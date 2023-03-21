Why it's time to take the L.A. Kings seriously | Locked On Kings podcast

The Kings are the hottest team in the league at the moment, with a record of 8-0-2 over their past 10 games.

LOS ANGELES — Quick, name the NHL team with the best point percentage since Feb. 1.

If you didn't answer the Los Angeles Kings, you would be mistaken.

The Kings are the hottest team in the league at the moment, with a record of 8-0-2 over their past 10 games. And since Feb. 1, they've posted a record of 13-2-3, good for a league-high .806 point percentage.

Overall, the Kings have 92 points, tied with the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Western Conference.

Key to their recent success, according to Locked on Kings host Eddie Garcia, is the goaltender tandem of Pheonix Copley and Joonas Korpisalo giving the team a chance to win night in and night out.

"Since the trade deadline when Korpisalo joined the Kings and the Kings started alternating the starters in net, Korpisalo has a record of 3-0-1," Garcia pointed out. Copley has an identical record with a .942 save percentage compared to Korpisalo's .921 mark in the same span.

It's quite a turn of events in net for a Kings team that began the season with Jonathan Quick and Cal Petersen in net. Both goalies were subpar early on, with Quick posting a save percentage of .876 in 31 games, and Petersen rocking save percentage of .868 in 10 appearances before being placed on waivers.

Goaltending doesn't tell the whole story, of course, as the Kings are led by a bevy of talented players like Kevin Fiala, Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, and Drew Doughty. The emergence of young players - Gabrial Vilardi, Arthur Kaliyev, Quinton Byfield among them - is also helping the cause.

It's general manager Rob Blake's bold moves in net that are paying off the most at the moment, though.