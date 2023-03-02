How will the Lakers survive without LeBron James?

LeBron James is out multiple weeks with a foot injury. Here's how the Lakers can survive.

LOS ANGELES — While a loss in Memphis was a difficult way to start the stretch the Lakers are facing without LeBron James (foot), they have the tools to stay afloat in the standings without him.

On Tuesday’s Locked On Sports Today podcast, Locked On Lakers host Andy Kamenetzky explained how the team’s second superstar and trade deadline acquisitions can come together to get the team into the Western Conference play-in tournament even without James.

“Anthony Davis is going to have to be an absolute monster between now and whenever LeBron not just returns,” Kamenetzky said, “but until LeBron gets his timing back, gets his stamina back, can play regular minutes without any kind of limit or worry. At this point, this has to be Anthony Davis’ team, period, full-stop. The Lakers will go as far as Anthony Davis carries them.”

Los Angeles got 28 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks from Davis on Tuesday night, but it was not enough in the double-digit loss. The Lakers turned the ball over 26 times in the game, with 11 coming from Davis.

New starting point guard D’Angelo Russell is also out due to injury, but his return should help provide some needed scoring and even out a rotation that clearly misses James.

“There’s a balance that’s there right now,” Kamenetzky said. “With Russell and Malik Beasley, you have not just outside shooters that are credible, they are volume outside shooters. … Jarred Vanderbilt, beyond the rebounding, he’s probably the most versatile defender on this team not named Anthony Davis.”