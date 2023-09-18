3 teams that could trade for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers following Week 2 benching

Akers was outplayed by Kyren Williams in Week 1 and appears to be on his way out the door in Los Angeles.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams placed running back Cam Akers on the inactive list prior to their Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, with a trade the likely result between the two sides.

Akers asked for a trade last season, and while he remained with the team and seemingly patched things up with the staff, a poor performance in Week 1 - where he was outplayed by Kyren Williams - led to the team making plans to move on from the 2020 second round pick.

Locked on Rams host Doug McKain was joined by ESPN's Travis Rodgers to break down the situation, and Rodgers made it clear he thinks fans have seen the last of Akers in the blue and yellow.

"I'd be really surprised if we see Cam Akers ever take another snap for the Rams," Rodgers said. "Very surprised."

Early season injuries have impacted a handful of teams already, which could help Los Angeles find a trade partner for Akers - who has 1,443 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in his career across 30 games.

Here is a look at three running back needy teams that could put in a call to the Rams for Akers this week:

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are a run-heavy team who already lost starter J.K. Dobbins to the year with a torn Achilles. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill is a perfectly capable RB tandem, but adding Akers would provide valuable depth to a team looking to make a push after paying big money for Lamar Jackson and signing Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason.

2. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts will be without Jonathan Taylor for at least two more weeks while he's on the PUP list, but his holdout could continue past that which would leave Indianapolis with Zack Moss and Deon Jackson in the backfield. Moss was very solid in Week 2, but adding Akers would give the team more depth and insurance in case Taylor doesn't return to the field with the team this year.

3. New York Giants