Why Quick's fitting in well with Golden Knights

Jonathan Quick is 3-0-0 so far with his new club.

LAS VEGAS — A change of scenery is doing wonders for Jonathan Quick.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion goaltender was grabbed by the Vegas Golden Knights after being unceremoniously dumped to the Columbus Blue Jackets by the Los Angeles Kings, and there must be something in that desert air because Quick's game has been reinvigorated.

In 31 games for the Kings this season, Quick posted a record of 11-13-4 with a .876 save percentage.

His numbers in Vegas? 3-0-0 with a .939 save percentage.

And he's looking fresh too.

"It's all working out," said Locked on Golden Knights podcast co-host Chris Gawlik. "You tip your hat to (general manager) Kelly McCrimmon and what he's done this season ... Jonathan Quick, that's an absolute wizard level type of play right there."

Gawlik adds team defense and Bruce Cassidy's all hands on deck style of play is helping the veteran succeed in his new environs.

The Golden Knights are definitely stingier defensively than the Los Angeles Kings. Vegas ranks eighth in goals allowed per game this season (2.72) and 18th in shots allowed per game (31.9). The Kings, on the other hand, allow 3.27 goals per game (20th ranked) and 32.4 shots (22nd ranked).

Quick's best game with the Golden Knights came on March 11 at Carolina, where he stopped all 33 Hurricanes shots for his first shutout of the season.

He's one of five goalies to make a start this season for Vegas, with Jiri Patera also currently up with the big club due to injuries to Logan Thompson, Adin Hill, and Laurent Brossoit. The first two have carried the load for most of the season, and that's the expected duo in net come playoff time.