Jonathan Quick flipped to Vegas Golden Knights

The former Los Angeles Kings goalie didn't end up playing a single game for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAS VEGAS — That was Quick.

A couple days after acquiring Jonathan Quick from the Los Angeles Kings, the Columbus Blue Jackets have sent the goalie back out West.

To Nevada, in fact, as the Blue Jackets received Michael Hutchinson and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Quick.

Quick had originally been part of a deal thatr included a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the in exchange for defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

Quick was reportedly unhappy about being jettisonedby the Kings, and relished the chance to participate in another plaoff run, an opportunity he wouldn't have seen in Columbus.

Quick backstopped Los Angeles to a pair of Stanley Cup wins, winning the Conn Smythe trophy as playoff MVP in 2012 after posting an otherworldly .946 save percentage in 20 games that postseason.

His record this season of 11-13-4 and .876 save percentage won't put him atop the Vegas goalie depth chart, but it gives them some insurance at a valuable position.

"If Logan Thompson is slated to come back during this regular season, then we don't need Jonathan Quick," Locked on Golden Knights co-host Chris Gawlik said Thursday.

Quick has more playoff experience to be sure, but Thompson and backup Aidin Hill are more capable at the moment, Gawlik adds.

Still, Quick will be super motivated after being dumped by the Kings, especially in the event of a Los Angeles - Vegas playoff round.

At the very least, he could serve as a mentor to the younger, currently better options in net.

The Golden Knights are having some fun with the situation, at least.