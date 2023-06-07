5 standout sophomores from the California Classic NBA Summer League

Young talents like Nikola Jovic, Julian Champagnie and Max Christie showed a lot in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — NBA Summer League is underway with the California Classic in Sacramento, and several unheralded young prospects showed out in the exhibition.

Locked On NBA Big Board host Rafael Barlowe broke down his five standout second-year players in the competition in the latest episode of the podcast, starting with Los Angeles Lakers wing Max Christie.

“He does have an uphill battle to crack the Lakers’ rotation … but I think that so far, it’s only been two games, but he’s done a good job making a strong case for himself," Barlowe explained.

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic, who has been named often in the Damian Lillard trade talks between Miami and Portland, also reminded fans why he is a desirable young player, Barlowe said.

“One thing I can say about Serbian players, no matter how tall they are, they are skilled," he explained. "But he looked confident shooting the three … he was good turning rebounds into personal fast breaks, he’s smooth and agile and fluid, made the right reads.”

Another NBA championship contender also helped himself in Sacramento. Lester Quinones of the Golden State Warriors flashed efficient scoring potential as a possible replacement for the recently traded Jordan Poole in San Francisco.

“He is making a name for himself as a player that if he’s given an opportunity, he’s going to be an NBA player," Barlowe said. "He has really, really helped himself.”

Lastly, two young San Antonio draft picks proved why they deserve a spot on the up-and-coming Spurs alongside Victor Wembanyama.

“What (Julian) Champagnie has done in Summer League so far makes you wonder how many GMs and scouts are scratching their heads or kicking themselves like, ‘we really missed out," Barlowe said. "If he were someone that was drafted in the first round, the way he played in Sacramento, we’d be saying they need to shut him down, he’s too good for Summer League.”

Guard Blake Wesley has also shown that he might have potential as a play-maker in addition to the shooting he showed in college.