Jaylen Clark injury a devastating blow for UCLA's title hopes | Locked on College Basketball

LOS ANGELES — The UCLA Bruins will be without Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Jaylen Clark for the remainder of the season after he went down with an Achilles injury against Arizona on Saturday, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

The school confirmed Clark will be out for the Pac-12 Tournament, but they have not said he will be absent longer than that. This was almost certainly by design, hoping to prevent the selection committee from learning about the severity of the injury before Selection Sunday.

History shows this information can impact where a team is seeded, dating back to 2000 when Cincinnati lost big man Kenyon Martin to a broken leg and dropped to a two seed despite being the number one ranked team in the country the week prior.

With the NCAA not requiring injury specifics, this is not information UCLA needed to release at this juncture - and the hosts of Locked on College Basketball think it was a huge mistake by whoever leaked this ahead of time.

"If I'm the Bruins, if I'm Mick Cronin, I'm so tight lipped on this thing there is no way someone can sneak this information," Isaac Schade said. "The only games the selection committee will be able to base UCLA on is their Pac-12 Tournament performance, because that's all they will have without him."

Clark averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game this year, while taking home DPOY honors. UCLA will start senior David Singleton in his place, a sharpshooter who started nine games earlier this season and dropped 17 points against Arizona after Clark's departure.