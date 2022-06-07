Full MLB All-Star Game rosters: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge headline full list

We're just over a week away from the annual Midsummer Classic on July 18. Major League Baseball announced the full All-Star Game rosters on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES — We're just over a week away from the second Midsummer Classic ever held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The full 2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters were unveiled Sunday ahead of the annual American League vs. National League showdown on July 19.

The previous season's pennant-winning managers serve as the managers for each team. Astros manager Dusty Baker will lead the the AL while Braves manager Brian Snitker leads the NL.

As for the rosters, the starters are voted in by fans while the reserves are filled in via player ballot and the commissioner's office.

Each league's starting pitcher will be selected the day before the game.

This year's All-Star lineups are headlined by fascinating two-way player Shohei Ohtani in the American League, who makes his second-straight All-Star Game as both a pitcher and hitter (no one else has ever done this), and MLB batting leader Paul Goldschmidt on the National League side.

Check out this year's lineups below:

American League All-Star Game starting lineup

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Blue Jays

Second Base: Jose Altuve, Astros

Third Base: Rafael Devers, Red Sox

Shortstop: Tim Anderson, White Sox

Outfielders: Aaron Judge, Yankees; Mike Trout, Angels; Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

American League All-Star Game reserves

Catcher: Jose Trevino, Yankees

Infielders: Luis Arraez, Twins; Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; José Ramírez, Guardians; Andrés Giménez, Guardians

Outfielders: George Springer, Blue Jays; Byron Buxton, Twins; Andrew Benintendi, Royals; Kyle Tucker, Astros; Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Special Selection: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

American League All-Star Game pitchers

Shane McClanahan, Rays

Nestor Cortes, Yankees

Alek Manoah, Blue Jays

Framber Valdez, Astros

Martín Pérez, Rangers

Paul Blackburn, Athletics

Justin Verlander, Astros

Gerrit Cole, Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Clay Holmes, Yankees

Emmanuel Clase, Guardians

Gregory Soto, Tigers

Jorge López, Orioles

National League All-Star Game starting lineup

C: Willson Contreras, Cubs

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

2B: Jazz Chisholm, Marlins

3B: Manny Machado, Padres

SS: Trea Turner, Dodgers

OF: Ronald Acuña, Jr., Braves; Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Joc Pederson, Giants

DH: Bryce Harper, Phillies

National League All-Star Game reserves

C: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves

IF: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals; Pete Alonso, Mets; Jeff McNeil, Mets; C.J. Cron, Rockies; Dansby Swanson, Braves

OF: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies; Juan Soto, Nationals; Starling Marte, Mets; Ian Happ, Cubs

DH: William Contreras, Braves

Special Selection: Albert Pujols, Cardinals

National League All-Star Game pitchers