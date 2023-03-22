Japan defeats USA: World Baseball Classic final lives up to the hype

It came down to Angels teammates Mike Trout vs. Shohei Ohtani at the end and it was quite a show.

MIAMI — The final game of the World Baseball Classic lived up to the hype. Team Japan vs. Team USA. Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout. For all the marbles. For all the glory. For the WBC championship. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better.

The first inning was quiet for both teams and neither one scored. But the second inning was a different story.

Trea Turner, the hitting hero for Team USA throughout their stay in Miami, hit a home run off Japan’s starter Hota Imanaga to put them up 1-0.

Then Japan answered back with a home run of their own in the home half of the second when Munetaka Murakami, the hero for Japan against Team Mexico in the semifinal hit a no-doubter to seats high up in right field off Team USA starter Merrill Kelly. Kelly got into trouble after the home run by loading the bases with only one out. Lefty Aaron Loup entered the game, induced a groundout by Lars Nootbar which scored the go-ahead run, and then got the third out without further damage.

After a quiet third, Kazuma Okamoto hit a solo shot off Kyle Freeland to give Japan a 3-1 lead in the fourth.

Team USA threatened a few times including in the top of the seventh when Jeff McNeil walked and Mookie Betts followed him with a single to put two on with no outs but Mike Trout flied out to right field and Paul Goldschmidt grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Yu Darvish came out of the pen for the eighth inning for Team Japan and gave up a solo shot to Kyle Schwarber who hit his ball in nearly the same spot as Murakami. The score was now 3-2 and things were getting tense. Unfortunately for Team USA, they couldn’t plate Trea Turner who was left stranded on first base after a single.

When the top of the ninth starts, the real fun begins. The intensity of a championship on the line, the last chance the U.S. to tie or somehow pull ahead, and who enters the game to pitch? Shohei Ohtani. And who is due up third in the inning Mike Trout because of course that’s how it worked out.

Things started off well for the U.S. as Jeff McNeil opened the inning with a walk but he was quickly erased off the bases when Betts grounded into a double play. Now it was time for the moment people had been conjuring up in their minds since the tournament began two weeks ago. Shohei Ohtani against Mike Trout.

Ohtani starts things off with a ball. A slider at 88 mph. Then, he dials it up to 100 and gets Trout to swing through it. The next pitch is also 100 but just outside for ball two. Pitch number four of the at-bat is another heater at 100 mph that Trout swings through to make the count 2-2. Then Ohtani uncorks a 102 mph pitch that’s low, outside, and bounces past the catcher. Trout doesn’t budge and it’s 3-2.

This is it. This is the moment everyone wanted. The score is 3-2. The count is 3-2. It’s Ohtani vs. Trout. Two of the best players in baseball right now and, frankly to ever play the game and a championship is on the line.

Then, Ohtani throws pitch number five of the at-bat, an 87 mph slider that looks like it’s on a rope to the middle part of the plate to the opposite batter’s box and Trout swings through it. Ohtani wins the battle and Team Japan wins their third WBC title in five tournaments.

What an ending and what a tournament. You had Trea Turner emerge as Team USA’s home run basher. You had Team Puerto Rico surprise Team Dominican Republic who was one of the favorites to win the tournament. The dramatic comeback by Team USA against Team Venezuela. The exhilarating semifinal between Japan and Mexico. There were exciting games and moments throughout the two weeks and can you ask for anything better than a final game that comes down to a showdown between the two best players in baseball?