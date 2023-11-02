The top 5 trades of NBA Trade Deadline day: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook among big names moved

The NBA trade deadline made a big impact on the championship race.

PHOENIX — It was a jam-packed NBA Trade Deadline day earlier this week that many people didn't expect.

After former Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade last week and was dealt the Sunday before the trade deadline to the Dallas Mavericks, it seemed suddenly the heat was about to be turned up league-wide.

That accelerated the night before the trade deadline, when the Nets also traded superstar Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. The dominos just kept falling.

After a busy NBA trade deadline day, here are the five biggest deals of the day:

Phoenix Suns trade Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and an unprotected first-round pick swap for Kevin Durant and TJ Warren

After the Suns pursued Durant last summer following his trade demand on the first day of free agency, the Brooklyn Nets relented in the early hours of deadline day, dealing the future Hall of Famer who re-legitimized their franchise when he signed in Brooklyn in 2019.

It ends a star-studded and turbulent era in Brooklyn and launches the team back into a rebuild. For the Suns, it’s an all-in move that heightens the stakes for them winning a title under new team governor Mat Ishbia.

“This is the best player and the biggest trade to ever be a part of this team,” said Locked On Suns host Brendon Kleen.

Los Angeles Lakers trade Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and an unprotected first-round pick for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt

Following a record-breaking night yet awkward night for LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday, lead executive Rob Pelinka largely reformulated the roster around James on deadline day.

The Lakers mulled various trades this season involving both of the future first-round draft picks at their disposal but in the end only had to give up one in a move that simultaneously got rid of Westbrook and added three solid rotation players.

“Big picture, there is just a lot about this deal that I like,” said Locked On Lakers host Andy Kamenetzky.

Golden State Warriors trade James Wiseman for Gary Payton II

Gary Payton II only went one state north in free agency, but it took trading a former No. 2 overall pick to Detroit in order for the Warriors to get Payton back, doubling down on a player who was a key piece in their 2022 championship run.

The Warriors dealt James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as a part of a four-team trade that also involves the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. In the deal, the Hawks picked up Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox II will go from Detroit to Portland.

While Golden State is still not as deep as they were for last season’s surprise run, Payton will surely help their defense and should hit the ground running to his familiarity with the organization.

“The Golden State Warriors made the single biggest move of this whole season,” said Locked On Warriors host James Wiseman.

Milwaukee Bucks trade Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka and five second-round picks for Jae Crowder

After being granted permission last week to meet directly with Crowder, the Bucks finally got a deal done on deadline day, sending a heap of second-round picks out to bring in a role player who should increase Milwaukee’s versatility considerably.

The Bucks recently got veteran Joe Ingles back from injury to help their bench, and now Crowder joins as a major upgrade as well.

“It just feels like in terms of size and defense … the options I like a lot,” said Locked On Bucks host Kane Pitman.

Toronto Raptors trade Khem Birch, a protected first-round pick and two second-round picks for Jakob Poeltl

The Raptors were connected to Poeltl for weeks, aligning an available player with the team that drafted him for a comfy fit, and Toronto got the deal done on deadline day.

While Toronto was expected to be a major dealer at the deadline, they opted instead to keep all their trade candidates on the roster and instead add Poeltl, bolstering their defense and size.

“This is seemingly them getting ahead on their offseason,” said Locked On Raptors host Sean Woodley.