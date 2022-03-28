NFL Mock Draft Monday: Four quarterbacks go in Round 1 | Locked On NFL Draft podcast

Check out the latest mock draft from the experts over at the Locked On NFL Draft podcast and see who they have YOUR team taking in Round 1.

LAS VEGAS — The NFL Draft is officially less than a month away as prospects continue to go through their pro days as coaches, evaluators and executives are trying to find the best fit for their teams.

Every Monday on the Locked On NFL Draft podcast, hosts Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy put out their latest mock drafts and give their analysis on what they think might happen in what is ultimately expected to be a pretty unpredictable 2022 NFL Draft.

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On NFL Draft podcast hosted by former NFL cornerback Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy, founder of Rogue Analytics and Personnel Consulting, is your DAILY podcast covering all things NFL Draft. Available on all platforms including YouTube.

On this week’s “Mock Draft Monday” episode, Crocker made all 32 picks and him and Ryan Tracy analyze the decisions he made for each pick.

Check out the results of this week’s mock draft below, and tune into the Locked On NFL Draft podcast’s “Mock Draft Monday” episode for their full explanation and analysis.

Locked On NFL Draft Mock Draft - March 28

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

2. Detroit Lions: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3. Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

4. New York Jets: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Picks 6-10

6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

7. New York Giants: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

8. Atlanta Falcons: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

9. Seattle Seahawks: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

10. New York Jets: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Picks 11-15

11. Washington Commanders: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

13. Houston Texans: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Drake London, WR, USC

Picks 16-20

16. Philadelphia Eagles: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

18. New Orleans Saints: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Picks 21-25

21. New England Patriots: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

22. Green Bay Packers: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

23. Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

24. Dallas Cowboys: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

25. Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Picks 26-32