NFL Draft 2023: Every round one NFL Draft selection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here! After months of anticipation and speculation surrounding what should be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory, tonight we get to watch it all unfold.

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock and will pick first in the 2023 NFL Draft after making a trade with the Chicago Bears.

We'll be tracking every pick made by every team throughout the night here, so check back for continuous updates!

LIVE TRACKER: 2023 NFL Draft Selections (Round 1)

1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

With the first pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the Carolina Panthers select Bryce Young, QB, Alabama! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/ocsvzPOEFy — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the Houston Texans select CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State! #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/DJwGIlJ1UC — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

3. Houston Texans (via Arizona Cardinals): Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

#NFLDraft STUNNER! The Houston Texans trade BACK UP to No. 3 with Arizona and grab Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama! #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/2BWjiBn5lC — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

With the No. 4 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the Indianapolis Colts select Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida! #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/TATqVoGMxZ — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

5. Seattle Seahawks: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

With the No. 5 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the Seattle Seahawks select Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois! #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/GyNmJHhP5A — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

6. Arizona Cardinals (via Detroit Lions): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

TRADE! The Arizona Cardinals trade up with Detroit to get the No. 6 pick and select Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State! #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/qRXpsZUucZ — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

With the No. 7 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the Las Vegas Raiders select Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech! #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/ZbGtFLCsID — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

FIRST RB OFF THE BOARD! With the No. 8 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the Atlanta Falcons select Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas! pic.twitter.com/uRXymaVg8T — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

9. Philadelphia Eagles (via Chicago Bears): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

TRADE! The defending NFC Champion Eagles trade up from 10 to 9 in the 2023 #NFLDraft to grab Jalen Carter, IDL, Georgia! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9afxXczHBZ — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

10. Chicago Bears (via Philadelphia Eagles): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

With the No. 10 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the Chicago Bears select Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/lVeNEbmPsP — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

With the No. 11 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the Tennessee Titans select Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern! pic.twitter.com/HNSl3RW1Yd — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

12. Detroit Lions (via Houston Texans): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

STUNNER! The Detroit Lions with the No. 12 pick in the #NFLDraft select Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/QXz24UgN6R — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

13. Green Bay Packers: Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

With the No. 13 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the Green Bay Packers select Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/PNqRQQKFqm — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (via New England Patriots): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

TRADE! With the No. 14 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia! pic.twitter.com/b0xa8mB54u — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

15. New York Jets: Will McDonald, LB, Iowa State

With the No. 15 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the New York Jets select Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State! pic.twitter.com/Up0Ws6vcIw — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

16. Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

With the No. 16 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the Washington Commanders select Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State! pic.twitter.com/OkwZlvPNWP — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

17. New England Patriots (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

With the No. 17 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the New England Patriots select Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon! pic.twitter.com/gJO7fBBL1T — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

18. Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

With the No. 18 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the Detroit Lions select Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa! pic.twitter.com/4LKcs6gZaz — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

With the No. 19 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the Tampa Bay Bucs select Calijah Kancey, IDL, Pitt! pic.twitter.com/JEMnV9Sl3Y — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

20. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

FIRST WR OFF THE BOARD! It's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State to the Seahawks with the 20th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/VUwVKfUWbq — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

With the 21st pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the Los Angeles Chargers select Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU! pic.twitter.com/O27XgOeyGP — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Another weapon for Lamar Jackson! The Baltimore Ravens select Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College with the 22nd pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/O7T1K0tUpt — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

23. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

With the No. 23 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the Minnesota Vikings select Jordan Addison, WR, USC! pic.twitter.com/wnSYXEOhB7 — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

24. New York Giants (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Deonte Banks, DB, Maryland

With the No. 24 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the New York Giants select Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland! pic.twitter.com/0EPuoTgN2H — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

25. Buffalo Bills (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

TRADE! The Buffalo Bills move up to pick No. 25 in the #NFLDraft to get Utah TE Dalton Kincaid! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/rxxqM4ToTf — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

26. Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

With the 26th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the Dallas Cowboys select Mazi Smith, IDL, Michigan! pic.twitter.com/ia0SgrG913 — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buffalo Bills): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

With the No. 27 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the Jacksonville Jaguars select Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma! pic.twitter.com/tUcRmu6QIO — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

With the 28th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the Cincinnati Bengals select Myles Murphy, EEDGE, Clemson! pic.twitter.com/dZc3tJEkMo — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

29. New Orleans Saints: Brian Bresee, DT, Clemson

With the No. 29 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the New Orleans Saints select Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson! pic.twitter.com/JWEWdv3c9S — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

To pair with their Jalen Carter pick earlier, the Philadelphia Eagles get another Georgia Bulldog with the No. 30 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft with Nolan Smith! pic.twitter.com/lD7kevBXOm — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

With the final Round 1 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs select Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JLdpBiiN7u — Locked On NFL Draft (@LO_NFLDraft) April 28, 2023

