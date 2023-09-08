WNBA veteran Jasmine Thomas on returning to the Los Angeles Sparks | Locked On WBB

The veteran Los Angeles Sparks point guard discusses her return from an ACL tear and her new team.

LOS ANGELES — Jasmine Thomas is one of the most consistent winners in the WNBA, and looks poised to head to the playoffs in her first season with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Thomas joined the Locked On Women's Basketball podcast to discuss the Sparks and her return to the team from an ACL tear in May 2022.

“I’m definitely not where I want to be," Thomas told host Howard Megdal. "(But) I’m way less hesitant, way more physical, I’m not scared to get into the paint … but there’s still another level that I know I’m going to reach.”

The Sparks are below .500 but within reach of a playoff appearance. Thomas has brought perimeter defense and shooting to a team adjusting to new head coach Curt Miller, who Thomas played under in Connecticut for most of her career.

“Defense has always been my comfort, it’s where I made a name for myself, it’s where I take my pride," Thomas said. "But also on offense, just because this is a system I’ve been in … I think I've been able to be vocal on that end too.”

Surrounded by young talent like point guard Jordin Canada and forward Azura Stevens, Thomas hopes to instill confidence and versatility in her teammates as she continues to recover from the right ACL tear.