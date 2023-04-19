Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft

Young, Stroud, and Richardson have received most of the attention, but there are plenty of other big time QB contributors expected to go in the middle rounds.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL draft is barely one week away, and this year's class is loaded with potential franchise-altering quarterback talent at the top.

Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson have received most of the attention, but there are plenty of other potential big time contributors expected to go in the middle rounds, like Stanford's Tanner McKee or Fresno State's Jake Haner.

Damian Parson and Keith Sanchez of the Locked on NFL Draft each ranked the top ten quarterbacks in this year's class, agreeing on the top six names although not in the same order.

Damian Parson's Top Ten:

1. CJ Stroud - Ohio State

2. Bryce Young - Alabama

3. Anthony Richardson - Florida

4. Will Levis - Kentucky

5. Hendon Hooker - Tennessee

6. Jaren Hall - BYU

7. Tanner McKee - Stanford

8. Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA

9. Stetson Bennett - Georgia

10. Jake Haner - Fresno State

Keith Sanchez's Top Ten:

1. Bryce Young - Alabama

2. CJ Stroud - Ohio State

3. Anthony Richardson - Florida

4. Will Levis - Kentucky

5. Hendon Hooker - Tennessee

6. Jaren Hall - BYU

7. Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA

8. Clayton Tune - Houston

9. Tanner McKee - Stanford

10. Max Duggan - TCU