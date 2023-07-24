Jimmy Garoppolo healthy to start training camp, what are fair expectations for his first season in Las Vegas?

Garoppolo is set up for success with plenty of playmakers around him in Las Vegas, but he has to stay healthy for this team to reach their potential.

LAS VEGAS — New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed his training camp physical after spending the offseason recovering from a foot injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, putting him on track to start Week 1 under center.

While Garoppolo's latest injury appears to be in the rearview mirror, it's hard to ignore the overwhelming injury history for Vegas' new $72 million dollar man, especially with veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O'Connell as the only backups on the roster.

Locked on Sports Today host Peter Bukowski spoke to Your Boy Q, the host of Locked on Raiders, about the expectations for Las Vegas this year with Garoppolo under center.

"The offense has a chance to be really good, but Jimmy G is going to have to be the guy," Q said. "If he is out there and healthy I do think this offense could be really good. There's plenty to like about this offense and of course the familiarity with [Raiders head coach] Josh McDaniels. All that is good stuff, he just has to stay healthy."

Considering Garoppolo has only played one full healthy season in his career, back in 2019, there is plenty of reason to be concerned that his availability will play a role in the Raiders' 2023 campaign.

Of course, when he has been healthy, JimmyG has proven to be a perfectly capable starting NFL quarterback, and on a roster littered with playmakers - including Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, and rookie tight end Michael Mayer - Garoppolo is absolutely set up for a successful season in Sin City.