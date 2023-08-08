Locked on Podcast Network presents college football preseason Top 25

ATHENS, Ga. — Conference realignment has dominated the headlines this summer, but with fall camps underway and less than a month until opening kick it is time to start seriously looking at which programs are competing to win a national championship in the 2023 season.
Can Georgia repeat as champions under Kirby Smart? Will Lincoln Riley lead USC to a title in their final season in the Pac-12? How will TCU respond after last season?
The college hosts at the Locked on Podcast Network voted and came up with a preseason Top 25. They will continue to vote throughout the season so check out your favorite local podcast to stay up-to-date when the season kicks off in early September.
Here is a look at the first Top 25 list of the season, starting with the defending champs at the top:
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Michigan Wolverines
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. USC Trojans
6. LSU Tigers
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
8. Clemson Tigers
9. Florida State Seminoles
10. Washington Huskies
11. Texas Longhorns
12. Utah Utes
13. Tennessee Volunteers
14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
15. Oregon Ducks
16. Northwestern Wildcats
17. North Carolina Tar Heels
18. TCU Horned Frogs
19. Oregon State Beavers
20. Wisconsin Badgers
21. Ole Miss Rebels
22. Oklahoma Sooners
23. Texas Tech Red Raiders
24. Iowa Hawkeyes
25. Texas A&M Aggies