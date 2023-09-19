Locked on NFL Power Rankings: Falcons, Seahawks jump up after Week 2 victories

DETROIT — Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is in the books, and while it's still too early to panic there are a few franchises getting close after going 0-2 to begin the campaign.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns are 0-2 despite a lot of expectations heading into the year, and for Cleveland the news of a devastating leg injury for Nick Chubb only makes things worse.
The Locked on NFL podcast hosts once again collaborated on a power rankings after Week 2 of the season, with teams like LA and Cleveland falling while Seattle and Atlanta take big leaps after wins over Detroit and Green Bay, respectively.
Below is a look at the latest power rankings, with Week 2 game results and how much each team rose (or fell) from last week's initial ranking.
SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Sports Today podcast, bringing you expert conversations on the biggest stories in sports, every morning, in under 30 minutes.
1. San Francisco 49ers
Week 2: 30-23 win over Rams
2. Dallas Cowboys (+1)
Week 2: 30-10 win over Jets
3. Philadelphia Eagles (-1)
Week 2: 34-28 win over Vikings
4. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 2: 17-9 win over Jaguars
5. Miami Dolphins
Week 2: 24-17 win over Patriots
6. Baltimore Ravens
Week 2: 27-24 win over Bengals
7. Buffalo Bills (+2)
Week 2: 38-10 win over Raiders
8. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 2: 17-9 loss to Chiefs
9. Detroit Lions (-2)
Week 2: 37-31 loss to Seahawks
10. Atlanta Falcons (+7)
Week 2: 25-24 win over Packers
11. New Orleans Saints (+5)
Week 2: 20-17 win over Panthers
12. Seattle Seahawks (+8)
Week 2: 37-31 win over Lions
13. Green Bay Packers (-1)
Week 2: 25-24 loss to Falcons
14. Cincinnati Bengals (-3)
Week 2: 27-24 loss to Ravens
15. Cleveland Browns (-5)
Week 2: 26-22 loss to Steelers
16. Los Angeles Rams (-2)
Week 2: 30-23 loss to 49ers
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2)
Week 2: 27-17 win over Bears
18. Los Angeles Chargers (-3)
Week 2: 27-24 loss to Titans
19. Washington Commanders (+4)
Week 2: 35-33 win over Broncos
20. New York Jets (-7)
Week 2: 30-10 loss to Cowboys
21. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3)
Week 2: 26-22 win over Browns
22. Tennessee Titans (+3)
Week 2: 27-24 win over Chargers
23. New England Patriots (-5)
Week 2: 24-17 loss to Dolphins
24. Minnesota Vikings (-2)
Week 2: 34-28 loss to Eagles
25. Indianapolis Colts (+3)
Week 2: 31-20 win over Texans
26. Las Vegas Raiders (-5)
Week 2: 38-10 loss to Bills
27. New York Giants
Week 2: 31-28 win over Cardinals
28. Denver Broncos (-2)
Week 2: 35-33 loss to Commanders
29. Carolina Panthers (+1)
Week 2: 20-17 loss to Saints
30. Chicago Bears (-1)
Week 2: 27-17 loss to Buccaneers
31. Houston Texans
Week 2: 31-20 loss to Colts
32. Arizona Cardinals
Week 2: 31-28 loss to Giants