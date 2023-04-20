Fernando Tatis Jr. to make long-awaited return to the Padres after PED suspension

It's been nearly two years, two surgeries and one PED suspension since Tatis has been with the team

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. hasn’t played in the Majors since the last day of the 2021 season. He’s had a number of injuries, two surgeries, one on his wrist and one on his shoulder, and he served an 80-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug violation. It’s been quite a journey for the 24-year-old.

While Tatis was away from the Padres, they signed a bunch of players to free-agent deals and contract extensions—Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Yu Darvish, and Jake Cronenworth. The team has gone out and spent money to put themselves into a position to win the National League West Division, and now one of their more exciting players is returning to the fold.

On a crossover edition of the Locked On Padres podcast this week, host Javier Reyes was joined by Rylan Styles of Locked On Royals to talk about Tatis Jr.’s return to the team.

Tatis has been tearing it up in Triple-A while working his way back to the big club. His batting line was an incredible .515/.590/1.212, with seven home runs, six walks, and three strikeouts in eight games. Yes, it’s a small sample size, but it looks like he’s ready.

“He had that stat last Friday where he was nine for his last 10 in his last five games, and he had that three-home run night, so he’s ready to be back," Reyes said.

Reyes added, “Whether or not he keeps that up, I still have questions about it being the first year returning from the shoulder injury.” Reyes wonders how Tatis Jr. will respond and thinks that maybe he won’t be the MVP caliber player he was his first three years but that he thinks he’ll be better after the first year (2023).”

Tatis finished third in the NL MVP vote in 2021 behind Bryce Harper and his then-future teammate Juan Soto. He also finished fourth in the COVID-shortened 2020 season behind Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and teammate Manny Machado.

And right now, the Padres are sitting in the middle of the National League West standings with a 9-11 record behind the Diamondbacks and Dodgers and ahead of the Giants and Rockies.

The offense has not clicked yet. They’re only averaging 3.79 runs per game which ranked 25 out of 30. The other problem with the offense is that the guys they are currently playing in right field, where Tatis will be placed when he returns, have batted .170/.210/.220, and none of them have hit a home run.

That ranks them 29 out of 30. Only the Royals have been worse in right field.

Reyes said, “In terms of the jolt, in terms of the excitement, there’s a reason this guy (Tatis Jr.) was on the cover of MLB ‘21 The Show. He was the most exciting player aside from Shohei Ohtani in the sport.”

Padres manager Bob Melvin already indicated that he will place Tatis in his usual leadoff spot, and what a jolt that will be for a lineup that hasn’t gotten going in the early part of the season.

The last time Tatis played for the Padres, they missed the playoffs and finished a disappointing 79-83. While he was gone, the Padres snuck into the playoffs as a Wild Card and beat two 100-win teams—the Mets and the Dodgers—to make the National League Championship Series. So what will happen with Tatis back with the team?

We don’t know but we also can’t wait to find out.