Is there still hope for a turnaround from the San Diego Padres?

They're in fourth place with only the Rockies behind them. Is it too late to turn things around?

SAN DIEGO — Is it officially time to give up on the San Diego Padres?

It’s the end of June, the All-Star break is in two weeks, the trade deadline is in five weeks, and before you know it, it will be September. Right now, the Padres are 37-41, in fourth place in the National League West Division, and nine and a half games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks with no sign of a run in their future.

This weekend, the Padres lost two of three from the Washington Nationals in San Diego, and that was after their demoralizing series against the San Francisco Giant, in which they lost the first three games of a four-game set—two via the walk-off.

Javier Reyes of the Locked On Padres podcast discussed the 2023 Padres on Monday’s edition of the show and said, “This team is really bad. I don’t know what else to say. There is just no fight, seemingly, in this team.”

BE SURE to listen and subscribe to Locked On Padres wherever you find your podcasts!

Reyes went on to talk about the Padres and how they perform with runners in scoring position. That stat alone shows why this team can’t get anything going, even after a series win like the one against Tampa June 16-18 when the Padres took two out of three games from the best team in baseball.

“It’s been the same thing for a while now. Every time you ask them to do just a little bit, they don’t come up." He mentioned how Fernando Tatis Jr is one of the only players who can hit with runners in scoring position on the team (.286 BA). Guys like Manny Machado, Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts, and Matt Carpenter are all batting .208 or below with runners in scoring position.

In Sunday’s 8-3 loss to the Nationals, the Padres were 2-9 with runners in scoring position and left ten men on base. On Friday night, when they won 13-3 over the Nationals, the Padres were 6-14 with runners in scoring position and left seven on base.

In the non-walk-off loss against the Giants last week, the Padres were an abysmal 1-12 with runners in scoring position in a game that ended up only being a 4-2 final. They left eight men on base, and in a game that close, even one big hit could have made a difference.

The other problem with the Padres and how they’re playing so far in 2023 is the money they spent to make this team compete in the National League West.

On Tuesday’s episode, Reyes was joined by Paul Francis Sullivan of the Locked On MLB podcast, and the two hosts discussed just how strange 2023 has been for some teams who were supposed to do better, like the Padres.

They brought up the Mets, the Mariners, and the Cardinals as examples of teams who were supposed to be better this season and contend but who aren’t, but the two teams who spent the most out of those four are the Padres and Mets.

After this weekend’s series loss against the Nationals, manager Bob Melvin said, via MLB.com, “We never expected to be where we were record-wise at this point. But it is what it is, and it basically tells you who you are.”

It seems he believes this is who the Padres are, but is it time to give up on the Padres?

If you’ve watched baseball the past few years, you know a team can go on a run in the second half and make a push for the playoffs. The Padres know all about that; they were beaten in the National League Championship Series by the Philadelphia Phillies, who, at the start of June 2022, they were nearly 13 games out of first place and seven games under .500.

Yes, that’s a few weeks earlier in the season, and they had more time to make up their deficit in the standings, but look back a few more years to the 2019 Washington Nationals, who were 19-31 at one point and 38-40 after 78 games–which is the number of games the Padres have played so far—and went on to win the World Series. That’s only a one-game difference.

And that’s the beauty of baseball. Anything can happen, and anything can happen with the Padres. So don’t give up just yet.