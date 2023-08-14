The Padres drop must-win series in the desert against the Diamondbacks

The same issues that have plagued the Padres all year reared their ugly heads in Arizona.

SAN DIEGO — Both the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks were heading into this past weekend’s series with winning on their minds. San Diego needed to keep their Wild Card hopes alive, and Arizona was winless in August and needed to turn things around quickly before they fell behind the Padres in the NL West standings.

After Sunday’s game, the Diamondbacks had two wins, and the Padres were wondering how the series went south after a big win on Friday night.

The Padres have now lost seven of their last nine games, and their chances of staying in the Wild Card race are getting smaller and smaller by the day.

Javier Reyes, host of the Locked On Padres podcast, discussed the missed opportunity on the latest episode of his show.

“It’s tough every year with this team because it’s like clockwork,” Reyes said. “Friday’s game (there was an) offensive explosion; a lot of guys show up. You even get a home run from Xander Bogaerts. And what happens the very next day? They lose 3-0.”

The Padres have had this issue all season.

On Saturday, they couldn’t get anything going against Zac Gallen, who pitched six strong scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, and a trio of Miguel Castro, Kevin Ginkel, and new DBacks closer Paul Sewald closed the door.

Then on Sunday, the Padres had the lead and blew it, losing 5-4 and losing the weekend series.

Reyes discussed how the Padres made it to the NLCS last season and how following that up with this performance has been maddening. “To follow that up with this season where it seems like a bunch of overpaid players are coming out and finding new ways to lose. That’s what it feels like.”

The players know the fans are disappointed. They’re also unhappy. Manny Machado said after this weekend’s series loss, “We haven’t been playing the way we were capable of playing. I’m going to keep repeating that as much as I can because it’s the truth; there’s no hiding that.”

But how much of that kind of talk can Padres fans listen to? It’s mid-August, and maybe this is just the 2023 Padres.

There were some positives from this series, like Seth Lugo bouncing back after his rough start against the Dodgers on August 7 and Fernando Tatis Jr. having a strong series at the plate but, as a whole, losing two out of three games when you needed to win a series is not good.

And things don’t get any easier for the Padres, who will play 23 games in the next 24 days, with 17 of those games against teams who are also battling for a Wild Card spot.

They are still within striking distance at five and a half games out with just over 40 games left in the season, but this stretch will be the one that finally proves who this Padres team is.