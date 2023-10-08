Frustration mounts as San Diego Padres lose fourth straight

Padres players held a meeting after Wednesday's loss to Seattle and one in particular complained about the lack of effort from his teammates.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are having a disappointing 2023, and with only 47 games left in the regular season, they don’t have much time to turn things around.

That’s been the theme all season. Whenever the team seems to be turning a corner they take a few steps in the wrong direction. They’re Sisyphus on the hill, and 2023 is the rock.

The Padres are 3-5 since the MLB trade deadline, and they have lost four games in a row, including a two-game sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners. After Wednesday’s 6-1 loss in Seattle, the players held a closed-door meeting.

Javier Reyes, the host of Locked On Padres, discussed the team's play of late on his latest episode. He referred to it as an “embarrassment tour.”

Reyes mentioned how the Padres swept the Texas Rangers before the trade deadline, made some moves at the deadline, and things looked promising. They were going for it and trying to turn things around.

Then they beat Colorado on August 1 and 2 and were heading into a four-game wraparound weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with some confidence in their recent play and their trade acquisitions.

BE SURE to listen and subscribe to Locked On Padres wherever you find your podcasts!

Unfortunately, the Padres lost any momentum they had and ended up losing three out of four to the Dodgers at home and getting outscored 34-22. They fell to 11 games back in the division, and things only got worse when they flew to Seattle for a quick two-game set and got outscored 8-1. They were only able to get seven hits in 18 innings.

Reyes joked about how badly the offense performed in Seattle by saying, “From the studio that brought you a $250 million payroll…”

"We’ve all been preaching that we’re going to get on a run, and we haven’t so far," Xander Bogaerts said, via MLB.com. "All of the guys in this room still deeply believe that it’s going to happen.”

Juan Soto’s comments after the game were much less optimistic, with the outfielder implying the Padres have given up at times.

"We’ve got to play as a team. We’ve got to go out there and grind every day. Grind every at-bat,” Soto said. “It’s been really inconsistent. Some days we do, some days we don’t. We gotta do it every day. Days like this series, we just give up. Like literally, we just give up instead of keep grinding, keep pushing. We’ve got to forget about yesterday and keep moving.”

And what made Wednesday night’s loss worse is starter Yu Darvish pitched well. He held Seattle to one run in six innings, and it was 1-1 in the eighth. Then everything fell apart for San Diego, Cal Raleigh hit a big two-run home run for the M’s and soon the Padres were walking into the clubhouse, the losers of a 6-1 ballgame.

The frustration has been mounting for the players and Padres fans since the start of the season. Their longest winning streak is three games, and they have done that seven times. But they cannot seem to get on a big roll. On the flip side, their longest losing streak was six games, and right now, they’re sitting at four with a series against Arizona looming this weekend.

One positive for the Padres is that they’re 4-2 against the Diamondbacks thus far, and maybe they can rebound this weekend.

The NL West division title is out of reach, but the third NL Wild Card spot isn’t. The problem is the Padres are competing with two teams from their division—San Francisco and Arizona—plus the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds who are also in the hunt.

So, can this players’ meeting be the spark that finally gets the Padres on a roll for a playoff push and a possible spot in the postseason, or will they fade down the stretch? With fewer than 50 games left, we’ll find out sooner rather than later.