Padres series win overshadowed by reliever Robert Suarez's foreign substance ejection

San Diego finished a 10-game homestand .500 but Suarez was the talk of the night.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres just finished a 10-game homestand, finishing .500 thanks to a victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. While the homestand ended on a high note, there was also a low moment during the game.

In the top of the eighth inning, Robert Suarez entered the game but was ejected after a routine foreign substance check before he even threw a pitch.

Locked On Padres host Javier Reyes started the latest episode of his show by joking, “Today we’re recapping a nice, splendid, calm series, until the end…”

Of course, Reyes was referring to the ejection of Suarez, which tainted a good game by the Padres, who got to the reigning National League Cy Young winner, Sandy Alcantara. He gave up all four runs in the game.

“Robert Suarez gets ejected even before throwing a pitch,” Reyes said, “What in the world happened there? I’m flabbergasted.”

Suarez was ejected by the crew chief Tim Tichenor, who said in a report, “We were doing a routine spot check for a foreign substance. He was observed to have a sticky substance on his glove-hand side. All four of us got together, and we deemed that it was too sticky -- very sticky -- and he was ejected from the game.”

Suarez maintained his innocence, explaining after the game, “Like any day game, I put on some sunscreen, and that’s what they saw,” He added, “That’s what led to their decision to eject me from the game. I definitely don’t use any illegal substance, any banned substance at all.”

He can appeal the ejection, but if the suspension is upheld, he will miss 10 games, and the Padres’ roster will be down to 25 players.

Tom Cosgrove came into the game to replace Suarez and pitched a 1-2-3 inning.

Suarez had been having a down year in 2023, pitching to a 4.73 ERA in 13 appearances after beginning the season with an elbow injury and missing the first half.

Sunscreen isn’t a banned substance, but it can get sticky when combined with rosin (also not a banned substance). Tichenor insisted what he felt on Suarez’s wrist was more than sunscreen, while Suarez insisted it was only sunscreen.

Thanks to this series win over the Marlins, the Padres will hold the tiebreaker if the teams finish with the same record and are in a position for one of the three NL Wild Card spots. Right now, the Marlins are two games back in the Wild Card race, and the Padres are six back.

The bad thing for the Padres is, while some of the teams ahead of them in the Wild Card race faltered this past week, they couldn’t take advantage of their 10-game homestand, which has been the theme for the 2023 squad.

With fewer than 40 games remaining on the schedule, time is running out for San Diego, and if they do go on a run they’ll more than likely have to do it without Robert Suarez for 10 games.