The Padres have a fun time in Mexico City against the Giants | Locked On Padres

They swept the series and are now one game over .500

SAN DIEGO — It’s May 1, so the first full month of Major Baseball’s Season is officially in the rearview mirror. Some teams have gotten off to surprising starts like the Pittsburgh Pirates, who finished 20-9, and others like the San Diego Padres are having slower starts. But, the Padres, who just played a two-game series in Mexico City against the San Francisco Giants, swept the short sojourn over the border, winning on Saturday 16-11 and Sunday 6-4 to improve their record to 15-14 and put them only one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks who are both 16-13 and in the lead in the National League West standings.

San Diego has won three of their last five, coinciding with Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return to the lineup last week.

Host Javier Reyes discussed the Mexico City series on the latest episode of the Locked On Padres podcast.

Right off the bat, pun intended, Reyes said that the series was a lot of fun and how could it not be with the Padres mashing six home runs in that crazy Saturday game full of offense from both teams and their eighth-inning rally on Sunday to win the series?

But he also discussed the possibility of the series’ balls being juiced. This wouldn’t be the first time this has happened—there were rumors of juiced balls during international and/or other specialty MLB games like the Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in 2021 and the London Series between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

But the other reason why the balls were flying out of the ballpark in Mexico City is the elevation. Coors Field is notorious for being a mile high or 5,200 feet above sea level (technically, it’s 80 feet below being exactly a mile, but we’ll allow it). The ballpark in Mexico City is 7,350 feet above sea level, so the balls were really flying out of there on Saturday.

Reyes said, “I don’t think it’s a bad thing that a couple of times a year, the offense gets turned up.” The same thing happened in the aforementioned London Series between the Yankees and Red Sox in 2019 when the teams combined for 50 runs in two games.

On Saturday, the Padres and Giants combined for 11 home runs, with the Padres hitting six and the Giants hitting five. 10 different players hit those homers, and Manny Machado hit two.

Pitcher Joe Musgrove who only pitched three and one-third innings and gave up seven runs in that game, said, “I can’t say I love pitching here but that’s one of the funnest ballgames I’ve ever been a part of.”

Would he be saying that if the Padres lost? Probably not, but it is a lot of fun to see two teams have their own version of a home run derby occasionally.

Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr, who also went deep on Saturday, both loved the atmosphere in Mexico City. Soto said, “I loved every second, every moment,” with Tatis, Jr. adding, “I had goosebumps before the game started, and when you have those feelings, you definitely play better.”

On Sunday, the Padres rallied to win the game, and afterward, Matt Carpenter, who put them ahead 6-4 with a double, said, “We had this marked on the schedule as a series we were really looking forward to, one that we knew would be really exciting,” He added, “Mexico City didn't let us down. I'm looking at this as potentially the series that jump-starts our club and gets us on a roll.”

Is this the series that could turn things around for the Padres? Only time will tell, but at least they have this weekend to reflect on if it happens.

