What the Jake Cronenworth extension means to the Padres | Locked On Padres

Jake Cronenworth is the latest Padre to be given a long-term deal. The infielder is locked in for seven years/$80 million.

SAN DIEGO — Just when you thought the San Diego Padres might be done handing out more deals in 2023, the Jake Cronenworth extension comes along.

The Padres have given out long-term deals since the start of this past offseason to Xander Boagerts, Manny Machado, Yu Darvish, Robert Suarez, and Michael Wacha. Now, you can add Cronenworth to that list. The deal doesn’t actually start until 2024, and Cronenworth was set to hit free agency in 2025, but now, the Padres have him locked up for seven years/$80M.

Javier Reyes of the Locked On Padres podcast discussed what this means for the Padres going forward.

Reyes said, “In baseball, this is what you love to see. A guy who is underrated as a prospect, who some people think is okay. They’re like, ‘Oh, cool. He can pitch to a degree; he can play short, he can play second base, he’s a utility man.’ He’s the type of player who might play a couple of games for you. They may play off the bench for you.” He added, “What I love is that he (Cronenworth) is that tertiary piece that you need to win a championship.”

Cronenworth was part of the December 2019 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays that included Hunter Renfroe, Tommy Pham, and Xavier Edwards. Since joining the Padres, Cronenworth has played in 374 games and has batted .255/.338/.430 with 43 home runs. He played in a career-high 158 games in 2022 and had his best year, so far, in 2021, hitting a career-high 27 home runs in 152 games.

Reyes also explained on his show that while Cronenworth may not be a superstar like Manny Machado or a Fernando Tatis Jr. who can hit 30-35 home runs a year, and he’s not the flashy big contract sort of guy, he’s (again) a tertiary piece that winning teams also seem to have on their roster.

Cronenworth said after the announcement of the extension, “If you had asked me when I was younger or even, shoot, two or three years ago, if I’d be sitting up here talking about this, I probably wouldn’t have said, 'Yes,' But to be up here is definitely surreal. To call San Diego home for the next seven years -- eight years, technically -- it’s pretty special.”

Infielder Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a seven-year, $80 million contract extension, a source tells ESPN. Starts next year and buys out five free agent seasons. Biggest deal ever for a player his age (29) with less than four years of service. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2023

The reason the Padres wanted Cronenworth in the first place was his ability to play different positions and it definitely has paid off both for the team and player. He has stepped in at first base for the Padres in the early part of this season so Ha-Seong Kim could slide over to second and new acquisition Xander Boagerts could play shortstop.

Padres General Manager A.J. Preller said about Cronenworth, “You need a lot of great players if you’re going to win baseball games. And Jake is a great player. It’s also the versatility that he provides [manager Bob Melvin]. … He’s just a winning player. For that reason, we sat down and wanted to make sure that he was here for the rest of his career.”