What the Manny Machado extension means for the Padres | Locked On Padres

SAN DIEGO — The news broke on Sunday that superstar third baseman Manny Machado isn’t going to explore free agency after all. Instead, he is reportedly signing an 11-year-$350M extension to stay with the San Diego Padres.

This comes just a week after Machado claimed he would opt out of the last five years of the megadeal he signed with the Padres in 2019 at the end of this upcoming season and explore free agency.

That deal was worth $300M and was for 10 years.

Host Javier Reyes of the Locked On Padres podcast expressed his joy about the move by saying, “Ever since I’ve been hosting this podcast, the Padres have made easily their biggest giant blockbuster moves in the history of their franchise. And it still doesn’t get old. It just doesn’t get old.”

Reyes added the deal between Machado and the Padres is the least surprising deal so far because of how the Padres have operated in recent years by going out and spending to get free agents and also extending the players they already have.

They did it earlier in the off-season with Yu Darvish, giving him a six-year extension and now Manny Machado will be a Padre until 2034.

Reyes talked about Machado and how he was the first big star the Padres signed that got the ball rolling on this change in the franchise and that other guys may have been there from the beginning but Machado was the big one and now he’s staying a Padre for life.

Machado was the runner in the NL MVP vote behind Paul Goldschmidt. He hit 32 home runs, played top-notch defense at third base, and his fWAR (Fangraphs Wins Above Replacement) was 7.4 in 2022.

Reyes also discussed how it’s possible the Padres realized that heading into free agency after this season and trying to find someone else would be a little more difficult because there aren’t as many position player choices as in previous free agency classes and why break away from what you already have?

Machado has been exactly the type of player San Diego needed to invigorate the team and its fanbase. The fans love him and he seems to love them back just as much so why mess with a good thing?

So what does this move mean for the Padres going forward? Reyes thinks the Padres should focus on the farm and with all the top-heavy contracts—Machado, Fernando Tatis, Jr., Darvish, and Xander Boagerts—the Padres made need a little more roster flexibility. And it’s not even the money, as Reyes explains, “You have a lot of guys locked into positions.”

It’s not the worst problem to have but it will be intriguing to see how the Padres’ roster is shaped as Spring Training moves forward. Reyes mentioned Trent Grisham, Jake Cronenworth, and Ha-seong Kim being solid role players for the Padres with an upside that could help this team do even better than in 2022.

The Padres have shown that they are ready, willing, and able to do almost anything to assemble a good, competitive team to tangle with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West Division, and with Manny Machado’s extension they’re set to compete for a while.

