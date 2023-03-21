Could a Jets player be the key for an Aaron Rodgers trade?

If the Packers can't convince the Jets to move the 13th overall pick than acquiring the team's first rounder from last year seems like a solid compromise.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The saga between Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers, and the New York Jets rolls on without a resolution. Rodgers reportedly wants to play for the Jets, but the two sides have yet to agree to trade compensation and neither side seems in a huge hurry to actually get this done.

Part of the issue stems from New York's unwillingness to include a first round pick in the deal, although Locked on Packers host Peter Bukowski believes there is a workaround that could satisfy both parties.

"There have been reports from the start that there are players involved here," Bukowski said. "This is not just going to be a Rodgers for picks situation....the player the Packers have zeroed in on is Jermaine Johnson II."

Johnson was the 26th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Jets. The former Georgia and Florida State EDGE defender appeared in 14 games as a rookie, totaling 29 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one safety.

Bukowski believes Johnson's athleticism, skill-set, and value at a premium position could entice the Packers to get a deal done while bringing back a piece that helps them in the short term and long term.