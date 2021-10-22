Here’s what’s wrong with the NBA’s Top 75 players list

Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard are great players, but do they deserve to be on the NBA's Top 75 of all time list? Check out our biggest snubs from the NBA's list.

LOS ANGELES — It's the NBA's diamond season this year as the league celebrates its 75th year.

As they did with the 50th anniversary, the NBA released a list of their 75 greatest players of all time as part of the celebration. And, fans had some...thoughts.

The complete NBA 75th Anniversary Team ⬇️ #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/v8Tz5ixaab — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 21, 2021

Quick notes

Players with the most All-Star selections that did not make the list:

Chris Bosh 11x

Vince Carter 9x

Alex English 8x

Larry Foust 8x

Dwight Howard 8x

Bob Lanier 8x

Yao Ming 8x

Dikembe Mutumbo 8x

Players with the most All-NBA selections that did not make the list:

Dwight Howard 8x

Tracy McGrady 7x

Paul George 6x

LaMarcus Aldridge 5x

Blake Griffin 5x

Tim Hardaway 5x

Mitch Richmond 5x

Yao Ming 5x

Ben Wallace 5x

On Friday's Locked On NBA podcast, hosts Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris gave their candid thoughts on the NBA 75 list.

Is it too soon to put Anthony Davis on this list?

Anthony Davis made the NBA Top 75 list over some notable snubs. Davis is one of the younger players on this list at 28 years old. He does have eight All Star Game selections, four All-NBA first team selections and won his first ring in 2020, but does he belong over some names that didn’t make it?

“He hasn’t been MVP yet. Nikola Jokic has been MVP, he didn’t make the list,” Angstadt said on the Locked On NBA podcast.

“I mean the only thing about AD is he’s won a title but it’s too early for him,” Harris said on Locked On NBA. “Anthony Davis instead of Dwight Howard? What?”

Why is Damian Lillard on this list?

Damian Lillard made the NBA’s Top 75 list and while Lillard is a top-rate point guard in today’s NBA, he really lacks the qualifications that other players have. Lillard is a six-time All-Star but has made All-NBA first team just once, but made the second team four times and third team once. He was Rookie of the Year in 2013. But, the Trail Blazers have never even been to the Finals during his time.

“He’s had some moments in the NBA, he’s had some game-winners, the Blazers team early with LaMarcus Aldridge was pretty good. The case is not great, though,” Angstadt said.

Harris made the case that former San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker deserves to be on this list ahead of Lillard.

“Four titles, one Finals MVP, four All-NBA, six All-Stars, like how is Damian Lillard over Tony Parker? I don’t understand that.”

How did Dwight Howard not make the list?

“Dwight Howard is the one who should’ve made it over Damian Lillard, Reggie Miller and Anthony Davis,” Angstadt said. “Eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA. He dragged that Orlando team to an NBA Finals. Won a title with the Lakers...Three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-Defense. He’s just had a better career. He’s had longevity as well, he’s played a long time in the NBA.”

Only MVPs not to make list

Nikola Jokic and Derrick Rose were the only former NBA MVPs that did not make the NBA 75 list.