NBA free agency tracker: 10 players to watch as negotiations can begin Monday

NBA teams can begin officially negotiating with free agents Monday evening. Where will players like Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Chris Paul end up?

NEW YORK — Just days after the 2021 NBA Draft, the shortened offseason is picking the energy right back up on Monday with the start of NBA free agency.

On Monday at 6 p.m. EST, teams can begin officially negotiating with free agent players. While those deals cannot become official until Friday, Aug. 6 at 12:01 p.m. EST, you'll start to hear reports and announcements of deals in place beginning Monday.

10 free agents to watch:

Kyle Lowry, G, UFA

Quick notes: Lowry is an unrestricted free agent. Despite his age (35), Lowry is expected to be one of the most sought after free agents. Reports in the last 24 hours have indicated that the Miami Heat is his most likely destination, but that could change. Lowry is 6-time All Star. He averaged 17 points and 7 assists per game last season in Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan, SG, UFA

Quick notes: DeRozan is an unrestricted free agent after three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. The 31-year-old is reportedly being pursued by numerous teams and his landing spot is up in the air as of Monday morning. Reports have linked DeRozan to the Lakers after they traded for Russell Westbrook, but he would have to take a steep pay cut. New York is also a potential landing spot.

John Collins, F, RFA (Hawks)

Quick notes: John Collins is a restricted free agent after he reportedly turned down an extension offer from the Hawks last season and now the 23-year-old is expected to cash in. Reports indicate Collins is most likely going to sign a new deal with Atlanta, but anything could happen if high-priced offer sheets from other teams roll in.

Chris Paul, PG, UFA

Quick notes: While Chris Paul chose not to pick up his $44 million player option for next season with Phoenix last week to become an unrestricted free agent, that doesn't mean he won't be back in Phoenix next season. The 36-year-old, acquired by Phoenix prior to last season, helped lead the Suns to their first NBA Finals appearance in 28 years and the first of Paul's career.

Reports have indicated he wants to stay in Phoenix and GM James Jones is confident there will be good news for Phoenix fans regarding Chris Paul. The move to reject the player option just likely sets up Paul to configure a new deal with Phoenix, and maybe one that helps Phoenix with pending extensions and re-signings to keep the Western Conference champion-team together.

Lonzo Ball, PG, RFA (Pelicans)

Quick notes: While Lonzo Ball is not a top-rated point guard in the NBA, he can provide a lot for any given team and will be a player many teams give a look. The Pelicans have some young guards if they chose not to match an offer sheet out on Lonzo. The Bulls, Hornets and Mavericks have all been reported as interested in Ball.

Kawhi Leonard, F, UFA

Quick notes: While Kawhi Leonard turned down his $36 million player option for next season with the Clippers to become a unrestricted free agent, he's expected to work a new deal to stay in L.A. with the Clippers, according to multiple reports. But, Kawhi Leonard is Kawhi Leonard and his camp could be holding other plans close to the vest as free agency approaches.

Andre Drummond, C, UFA

Quick notes: Drummond is an unrestricted free agent this season after half a year with the Lakers. It's certainly not expected that the Lakers will try to bring back the 27-year-old big man, especially after he was DNP'd in L.A.'s Game 6 playoff elimination against the Suns. But Drummond could be an interesting piece for many teams with his impressive rebounding numbers.

Dennis Schroder, G, UFA

Quick notes: Schroder, 27, is an unrestricted free agent after one season in Los Angeles with the Lakers and it's doubtful he'll be back after the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook. Schroder averaged 15 points and nearly six assists per game for the Lakers last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr., G/F, UFA

Quick notes: It's hard to believe Tim Hardaway Jr. will be entering his ninth NBA season next year, but the 29-year-old is now an unrestricted free agent after two and a half seasons in Dallas and he'll be looked at by plenty of teams. Hardaway averaged nearly 17 points per game for the Mavericks last year while improving his 3-point field goal percentage in each of the past two seasons.

Bruce Brown, G/F, RFA

Quick notes: It will be interesting to see what happens with Bruce Brown as free agency begins. He played an interesting role on a Nets team with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. He was key defensively for the team and also saw a big improvement in his field goal percentage. He's likely to garner some interest. As a restricted free agent, the question will be whether the Nets would match any offer sheets sent his way.