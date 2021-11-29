NFL Roundup: Jackson throws 4 INTs in win; Patriots get 6th-straight; Rams keep losing

The Ravens took first place in the AFC on Sunday, but the Patriots are right behind them, coming off their sixth-straight win. Check out Week 12's top storylines.

BALTIMORE — It's the first time in weeks that we can say it wasn't absolute carnage in the NFL on Sunday. There were some upset wins, but nothing too extreme, as we've seen in recent weeks.

A majority of favored teams pulled off wins and a majority of home teams pulled off wins this week.

The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers to move them to 7-4 on the year, now at the top of the AFC Wild Card.

Elsewhere in the AFC, the Broncos dominated the Chargers at home as both teams are now 6-5, competing for a wild card spot.

The Miami Dolphins have also quietly won their last four games after they defeated the Carolina Panthers 33-10.

Let's check out some of the other top storylines from Sunday's NFL action.

Fournette runs wild in Indianapolis

Last week, we saw Colts running back Jonathan Taylor go off for five touchdowns. This week, it was his opponent that took over the game.

Tampa Bay Bucs running back Leonard Fournette rushed for three touchdowns and caught another as they Bucs defeated the Colts 38-31.

The Bucs trailed at half 24-14 but were able to swing momentum back their way early in the second half.

After the Bucs took a 31-24 lead on a field goal early in the fourth quarter, the Colts put together a long drive to tie the game at 31, but there was still plenty of time for Tom Brady and co. They drove down the field and Fournette rushed for a 28-yard touchdown to get the win.

"It was great capping off the game like that with a punch," Fournette said after the game. "It got scary at the end, but it's a team sport. We came together and made it happen."

Fournette carried 17 times for 100 yards and also had seven catches for 31 yards.

Tampa moves to 8-3 with the win and stopped a three-game win streak for the Colts, who are now 6-6.

The Colts have a good chance to bounce back next week against the Texans before they have a bye and then the Patriots, Cardinals and Raiders in three-straight weeks.

Lamar Jackson tosses four INTs in win over Browns

The Ravens sure know how to win ugly. It's not often you see a "W" next to a stat line like quarterback Lamar Jackson's Sunday night.

Jackson threw four interceptions and one touchdown as the Ravens defeated the Browns 16-10.

Jackson's full line was 20-for-32 with 165 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs and a passer rating of just 46.5. He also rushed for 68 yards on 17 carries.

"Our defense just played lights out today," Jackson said after the game. "I'm ticked off, but I told all those guys: 'Way to have our back, way to have my back.'"

With the Sunday Night Football win, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh moved to 18-2 in prime-time games at home.

"Defense was just off the charts," Harbaugh said. "That's one of the best defensive performances that we've seen out here in a long time."

This game looked a lot different from the game they played in December of last year, when the Ravens defeated the Browns 47-42.

The Browns had both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt back, but the duo combined for just 36 rushing yards.

The Ravens are now 8-3, leading the AFC North and they're the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Ravens have been the most injured team in the NFL during the 2021 season



Patriots get sixth-straight win in rout of Titans

The hottest team in the NFL just keeps going. The New England Patriots pulled away in the second half to defeat the injury-riddled Titans 36-13 on Sunday.

The Patriots have now won six-straight games by an average of nearly 25 points per game. They're blowing teams out.

Rookie New England quarterback Mac Jones threw two touchdowns and went 23-for-32 with 310 yards through the air.

After the Patriots allowed a 68-yard rushing touchdown by Dontrell Hilliard at the end of the first half to make it a three-point game at halftime, the Patriots defense came out swinging in the second half.

They ended up forcing four Titans turnovers in the game.

The Patriots are now 6-1 vs. AFC opponents.

"You're not gonna win a Super Bowl now. You're gonna win it in February. We gotta keep that same mindset," defensive lineman Davon Godchaux said after the game.

New England (8-4) takes on the 7-4 Bills in Buffalo next week in what will have huge stakes for the AFC East division.

Rams drop third-straight game

The Los Angeles Rams were once 7-1 this season. Now, they're 7-4.

They've lost three games in four weeks as they came off bye this week and lost to the Packers in Green Bay 36-28.

Matthew Stafford has thrown a pick-six in each of those three games. He had one interception and a lost fumble on Sunday in Green Bay.

"Pretty self-explanatory, kind of a lot of the same narratives," Rams coach Sean McVay said after the game. "We turn the ball over too many times. You can't get behind against a good football team like that. I do love the way that our guys continue to battle."

Odell Beckham Jr. was more involved this week for L.A. with five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

While the Rams slip, the Packers are in the second seed in the NFC at 9-3, just behind the 9-2 Cardinals, who Green Bay defeated earlier this year.

Aaron Rodgers went 28 of 45 for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Backup running back A.J. Dillon was strong for the Packers, rushing 20 times for 69 yards and catching a touchdown.

The Rams will look to stop the bleeding next week when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at home before heading to Arizona to face the Cardinals again on Monday Night Football.