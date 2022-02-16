Los Angeles Rams celebrate Super Bowl victory with parade: What you need to know

The parade will start at the Shrine Auditorium around 11 a.m. and end at the LA Memorial Coliseum where a rally will be held at noon

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams will celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday with an over one-mile parade. The parade will start at the Shrine Auditorium around 11 a.m. and end at the LA Memorial Coliseum where a rally will be held at noon.

It will feature Rams players, coaches, floats and specialty vehicles. The team will ride double-decker tour buses which have been wrapped in Rams championship signs.

Los Angeles Police have announced the following road closures to get ready for the parade:

Figueroa between MLK Jr and Jefferson

Exposition Blvd between Vermont and Figueroa Street

110 Freeway off and on ramps at Exposition

Pedestrian access will be available along the route

🗣WHOSE HOUSE?!



See you tomorrow, #RamsHouse!! Let’s respect our downtown neighbors and celebrate responsibly.



More info » https://t.co/IaBvOpZA60 pic.twitter.com/JMk92UqAGI — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 16, 2022

The parade will begin at the corner of Jefferson and Figueroa. It will turn south on Figueroa and then head towards Exposition Park.

According to CBS LA, Los Angeles police will patrol the parade route and will send extra resources to the downtown area in case celebrations become problematic similar to Sunday night.

“But individuals will believe that the celebration’s not over for them until they’ve caused a little bit of a disturbance or recklessness,” said LAPD Chief Michael Moore

There is very limited public parking available on the Green Lot on the corner of MLK JR and Figueroa St. Public transportation via the Metro Expo Line is highly encouraged.