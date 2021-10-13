NHL Power Rankings: Lightning, Avalanche lead way at start of season

Check out our preseason NHL Power Rankings as voted on by local team experts and see where we have your team ranked to start the year.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2021-22 NHL season is officially here.

Our Locked On NHL local experts voted on power ranking all 32 teams prior to the start of the season.

The first edition is preseason rankings, based on teams' offseason's and preseason performances.

NHL Preseason Power Rankings

1. Tampa Bay Lightning

2020-21 record: 36-17-3, Stanley Cup Champions

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4

2. Colorado Avalanche

2020-21 record: 39-13-4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3

3. Vegas Golden Knights

2020-21 record: 40-14-2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/5

4. Toronto Maple Leafs

2020-21 record: 35-14-7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/8

5. New York Islanders

2020-21 record: 32-17-7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/11

6. Florida Panthers

2020-21 record: 37-14-5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/13

7. Boston Bruins

2020-21 record: 33-16-7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/9

8. Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 record: 36-12-8

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/16

9. Washington Capitals

2020-21 record: 36-15-5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/12

10. Pittsburgh Penguins

2020-21 record: 37-16-3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/14

11. Edmonton Oilers

2020-21 record: 35-19-2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/16

12. Winnipeg Jets

2020-21 record: 30-23-3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/17

13. New York Rangers

2020-21 record: 27-23-6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/20

14. St. Louis Blues

2020-21 record: 27-20-9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/20

15. Minnesota Wild

2020-21 record: 35-16-5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/25

16. Dallas Stars

2020-21 record: 23-19-14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/21

17. Philadelphia Flyers

2020-21 record: 25-23-8

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/21

18. Montreal Canadiens

2020-21 record: 24-21-11

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/25

19. Chicago Blackhawks

2020-21 record: 24-25-7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/22

20. New Jersey Devils

2020-21 record: 19-30-8

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/25

21. Calgary Flames

2020-21 record: 26-27-3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/26

22. Seattle Kraken

2020-21 record: N/A

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/28

23. Nashville Predators

2020-21 record: 31-23-2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/26

24. Vancouver Canucks

2020-21 record: 23-29-4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/29

25. Los Angeles Kings

2020-21 record: 21-28-7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/29

26. San Jose Sharks

2020-21 record: 21-28-7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/31

27. Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 record: 19-27-10

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/30

28. Columbus Blue Jackets

2020-21 record: 18-26-12

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/30

29. Ottawa Senators

2020-21 record: 23-28-5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/30

30. Anaheim Ducks

2020-21 record: 17-30-9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/32

31. Arizona Coyotes

2020-21 record: 24-26-6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/32

32. Buffalo Sabres

2020-21 record: 15-34-7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32